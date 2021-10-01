A&M Consolidated RB Trey Taylor shines in Tigers’ 35-0 win over Huntsville

The lights weren’t too bright for A&M Consolidated running back Trey Taylor in the sophomore’s first start Friday night at Tigerland Stadium.
With Consol starter Keshun Thomas out with a right knee injury, the Tigers turned to Taylor to carry the load. At times he looked like a seasoned veteran, rushing for 374 yards and four touchdowns in Consol’s 35-0 victory over Huntsville in District 10-5A Division II action.
“He did unbelievable,” Consol coach Lee Fedora said. “That just shows that sometimes your backups can jump in there and do a great job. What I like about him, he was saying how our O-line was blocking well and giving him gaps.”
In the first half, Taylor rushed for 269 yards on 17 carries with four touchdowns to help the Tigers to a 28-0 lead. The Tigers’ offensive line opened large running lanes on the left side as Taylor scored on runs of 18, 31, 57 and 90 yards.
“We came out ready to play,” said Taylor, who had 34 carries. “I praise my O-line every day. They block for me, open up holes. I see them with my vision. The coaches told me all week just be ready to go play football and have fun with it. Me and Keshun are family. He’s been talking to me all week, encouraging me.”
Consol’s defense held Huntsville’s skill players in check, allowing just 290 total yards. Huntsville (2-3, 0-2) punted on its first eight possessions and 10 times overall.
“I thought it was pretty big, because as a defensive group, we wanted to have a shutout game, especially against a really good team like Huntsville, and it turned out we did it,” Consol junior safety Mo Foketi said.
Foketi ended three of the Hornets’ most promising drives by forcing turnovers. At the end of the first half, he forced and recovered a fumble at the Tigers’ 15-yard line. In the second half, Foketi had two interceptions, one at the Consol 10 and the other at the Consol 35.
“He did a great job on defense,” Fedora said. “[He] made some big hits, made some big plays and then [was] unbelievable on his punts.”
The game was never in doubt for Consol (5-1, 2-0) in the second half, but the final 24 minutes were frustrating for as the Tigers had three turnovers and three punts. Consol senior Dre Minor finally found a crease, racing 65 yards for a touchdown to put the Tigers ahead 35-0 with 3:22 left.
“One goal we’ve got to reach, which we haven’t reached all year long, is no turnovers by our offense,” Fedora said. “We’ve got to get better at that.”
With the win, Consol remains tied for first in 10-5A-II with Rudder (5-0, 2-0), which beat the Tigers’ next opponent Montgomery Lake Creek 27-13 on Friday at Merrill Green Stadium. Consol, which played last Saturday, will have another short week as the Tigers travel to face Lake Creek (4-2, 0-2) on Thursday.