A&M Consolidated RB Trey Taylor shines in Tigers’ 35-0 win over Huntsville

“I thought it was pretty big, because as a defensive group, we wanted to have a shutout game, especially against a really good team like Huntsville, and it turned out we did it,” Consol junior safety Mo Foketi said.

Foketi ended three of the Hornets’ most promising drives by forcing turnovers. At the end of the first half, he forced and recovered a fumble at the Tigers’ 15-yard line. In the second half, Foketi had two interceptions, one at the Consol 10 and the other at the Consol 35.

“He did a great job on defense,” Fedora said. “[He] made some big hits, made some big plays and then [was] unbelievable on his punts.”

The game was never in doubt for Consol (5-1, 2-0) in the second half, but the final 24 minutes were frustrating for as the Tigers had three turnovers and three punts. Consol senior Dre Minor finally found a crease, racing 65 yards for a touchdown to put the Tigers ahead 35-0 with 3:22 left.

“One goal we’ve got to reach, which we haven’t reached all year long, is no turnovers by our offense,” Fedora said. “We’ve got to get better at that.”