A&M Consolidated puts away Mount Pleasant 55-21 in bi-district playoffs

A&M Consolidated had seven different players find the end zone in a dominant 55-21 victory over Mount Pleasant on Friday in the Class 5A Division II bi-district playoffs at Tigerland Stadium.
“I’ll be honest with you: It’s an absolutely great feeling,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “I’ve said this every year that I’ve been coaching, but you’re not in the playoffs until you win a game.”
Consol (9-2) controlled the game on the ground, rushing for 250 yards. Sophomore Keshun Thomas and junior Darius Turner paced the offense with Thomas amassing 122 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, and Turner finishing with 112 yards and a TD on 14 carries.
Spearheaded by quarterback Will Hargett, Consol’s passing game also pulled its weight. The freshman had an efficient night completing 7 of 9 passes for 142 yards and two TDs with one interception.
“For a freshman to come out and do what Will has done ... that’s amazing,” Fedora said. “He’s become really comfortable in that role, and I think he’s a true leader for this team.”
Consol’s Mo Foketi also had a solid performance, drilling four extra points and averaging 52.4 yards per kickoff. Defensively, the junior snagged two interceptions and recorded 84 yards on returns.
Confident from the start, Consol chose to receive the ball first after winning the coin toss and never looked back. Consol immediately strung together nine plays for 65 yards culminating in a 20-yard TD pass from Hargett to senior wide receiver Tyler Wright for a 7-0 lead.
Consol senior defensive end Jaden Thomas then sacked quarterback Keller Thompson on third down to force a three-and-out. After regaining possession, Consol needed only two plays to score again, this time on a 50-yard rocket from Hargett to junior wide receiver Wesley Greaves.
“For us to jump out like we did, I think we did a great job,” Fedora said. “We wanted to start strong, and I think we did that.”
Consol forced another three-and-out, and its offense again pushed the ball down field quickly, this time covering 70 yards on just two plays. Hargett first found Thomas for 27 yards, then Thomas ran 43 yards for his first TD of the night.
Mount Pleasant (5-6) gained only 1 yard on its next possession before Thompson threw an interception that Foketi returned 41 yards for a TD and 28-0 lead.
Mount Pleasant momentarily found its footing, reaching the end zone on its next two possessions. The first touchdown came on an 11-yard pass from Thompson to senior wide receiver Layne Pinckard, and the second on a 3-yard carry by senior running back Tyson Minter.
Forced to throw more than normal, Thompson finished 12-for-29 passing with three interceptions and two fumbles.
“[Mount Pleasant] is a running team,” Fedora said. “When we watched the film, it was 70% run and 30% pass. When we got them out of that comfort zone, they had to throw the ball a lot more. It showed what our defense can do against that pass coverage.”
After Mount Pleasant’s second TD, Consol sophomore cornerback Ellis Meyers returned the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. The final points of the first half came on Consol’s last possession before the break, needing to gain only 40 yards before scoring on a 1-yard surge by senior back Tyndall McNamara. A miscue on the snap on the extra-point attempt resulted in Consol’s only miss of the night.
Thomas scored on a 29-yard run in a more defensive second half, while freshman kicker Colton Chmelar, who took over for Foketi in the second half, nailed the extra point. Turner scored on a 13-yard run on the next drive to become the seventh Consol player of the night to reach the end zone.
“It makes you feel real good as a coach,” Fedora said of having seven players score TDs. “It tells you that we have guys who can jump in, back up and do some great things at a moment’s notice. That’s real depth.”
Consol will continue its playoff campaign against Barbers Hill next week with time and site to be determined.
“We just have to get ready for our next opponent,” Fedora said. “It’s time to look forward.”