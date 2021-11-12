A&M Consolidated puts away Mount Pleasant 55-21 in bi-district playoffs

Consol senior defensive end Jaden Thomas then sacked quarterback Keller Thompson on third down to force a three-and-out. After regaining possession, Consol needed only two plays to score again, this time on a 50-yard rocket from Hargett to junior wide receiver Wesley Greaves.

“For us to jump out like we did, I think we did a great job,” Fedora said. “We wanted to start strong, and I think we did that.”

Consol forced another three-and-out, and its offense again pushed the ball down field quickly, this time covering 70 yards on just two plays. Hargett first found Thomas for 27 yards, then Thomas ran 43 yards for his first TD of the night.

Mount Pleasant (5-6) gained only 1 yard on its next possession before Thompson threw an interception that Foketi returned 41 yards for a TD and 28-0 lead.

Mount Pleasant momentarily found its footing, reaching the end zone on its next two possessions. The first touchdown came on an 11-yard pass from Thompson to senior wide receiver Layne Pinckard, and the second on a 3-yard carry by senior running back Tyson Minter.

Forced to throw more than normal, Thompson finished 12-for-29 passing with three interceptions and two fumbles.