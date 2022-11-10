A&M Consolidated preparing for tricky Seguin Matadors in playoff opener

Will Hargett and A&M Consolidated are fired up for Friday.

One of the Tigers’ annual goals is to open the playoffs at home, and they accomplished that by earning the top seed in District 11-5A Division I. Consol gets to play in front of its home crowd one last time this season when the Tigers host Seguin in the Class 5A Division I bi-district playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Tigerland Stadium.

“We’re pretty excited,” Hargett said. “Last time that we get to play at home this season, so it’s going to be a good atmosphere. Should just go out there and do our job.”

The Matadors (6-4, 4-3) finished fourth in 12-5A-I. Seguin started 4-0 in district play before losing its last three.

Seguin is led by freshman quarterback Corey Dailey, who has thrown for 1,815 yards and 27 touchdowns. Along with Dailey, Consol head coach Lee Fedora said the Tigers (8-2, 6-1) will be watching out for senior wide receiver Devon Matthews.

Matthews plays both wide receiver and running back for Seguin and brings a ton of speed to the offense. He leads the team in receiving with 55 catches for 888 yards and 12 touchdowns and has run for 282 yards and two more scores.

“They’re 60% of a run game and 40% of a pass, so they try to mix it up a lot,” Fedora said. “They’ve got a young quarterback, but he can throw the ball, so we’ve been working on a lot of different things that they’ve done, some trick plays and all that, and we just got to be prepared for anything they throw at us.”

Seguin also has a bag of tricks on special teams, and Fedora said Consol has been working extra hard this week to prepare for the Matadors’ onside kicks and fakes on kickoff returns.

And on defense, Seguin likes to mix things up with a lot of different formations.

“Big thing is we’ve got to be prepared for different multiple fronts,” Fedora said. “They show a lot of 3-2, but then they’ll slide to a 4-1,” Fedora said. “They like to bring some blitzes off the edge and things like that, so we’ve worked on a lot of blitz pickups and ... on our communication up front on the line once they get aligned.”

Fedora said senior safety Marcos Bentancourt is a leader for Seguin’s defense. The Matadors like to have him spy the fullback and let him crash down where the fullback goes to try to fill running lanes.

But regardless of what Seguin brings to the matchup, Hargett and Fedora agreed that the biggest key to victory for the Tigers is simply sticking to their game plan.

“Just do what we’ve been working on all week in practice and running our routes right, running all our plays right, our receivers knowing where to be,” Hargett said. “And I think if we just run our stuff then we’ll be good.”