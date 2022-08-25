A&M Consolidated opens with familiar foe in Huntsville

It was only a season ago that Huntsville and A&M Consolidated were district foes.

Now, A&M Consolidated is in District 11-5A Division I and Huntsville is in District 10-5A Division II.

Still, the former district opponents will meet in the season opener as the Hornets travel to Tigerland Stadium Friday for a 7 p.m. matchup with seventh-ranked Consol.

Consol head coach Lee Fedora has always been impressed with Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern’s program and when it came time to find nondistrict games, Fedora knew he wanted teams like Huntsville.

“That’s always been a big challenge for us and with the district that we’re in, we want to have a good, tough pre-district to get prepared for our district season,” Fedora said.

In a four-year stretch from 2018-21 the teams split the series with Consol winning in ’19 and ’21, while Huntsville won in ‘18 and ‘20.

Consol rolled to a 35-0 victory last year en route to a 10-3 season that reached regionals. Huntsville had its four-year playoff run end last year, but two years ago, Huntsville rolled to a 27-7 victory.

Texas Football expects Huntsville to return to its winning ways, picking the Hornets to win their district.

“Well they’ve got some good defensive guys up front to where we’re going to have to do a good job of communicating in our blocking assignments,” Fedora said. “And then like I said, on the defensive side of the ball, you know they’ve got a great offensive quarterback that can take off and go with the ball and we’ve got to be prepared for that. They’ve got a good, tall receiver and some good sized linemen. So it’s just all about us, doing our game and playing our game plan.”

The Tigers have plenty of talent themselves with a lot of players coming back with experience.

Returners on offense include wide receiver Wesley Watson, quarterback Will Hargett and running back Keshun Thomas. On defense, Trace Meadows and Mo Foketi are back in the secondary, while Joey Lightfoot is up front on the defensive line and Brock Slaydon returns at linebacker.

Along with the returners, Fedora knows that everyone on the team is ready to make a play Friday night.

“So we’ve got a lot of guys returning with playing time, but I think overall you’re going to see a lot of guys standing out this week,” Fedora said.

And at the end of the day, Fedora feels that the Tigers need to make sure they communicate on both sides of the ball and know their blocking assignments if they want to come away with a win.

So far, the results in the offseason have been positive.

“Our guys have done a great job of picking up everything that we’ve installed and put in and they’re doing a good job, got a lot of great chemistry,” Fedora said.

NOTES — Watson, who committed to Colorado, legally changed his name recently from Wesley Greaves.