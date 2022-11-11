A&M Consolidated opens 5A-I football playoffs with 35-20 victory over Seguin

A&M Consolidated scored four first-half touchdowns then leaned on its defense to seal a 35-20 victory over Seguin in the Class 5A Division I bi-district playoffs Friday night at Tigerland Stadium.

Consol advances to face Fulshear in the area round next week at a time and site to be determined.

The Tigers (9-2) established the run immediately, capping a six-play, 51-yard opening drive with quarterback Will Hargett’s 21-yard scramble for a touchdown and 7-0 lead as rain poured early.

The Matadors (6-5) punted after just three plays but got the ball back after the Tigers fumbled away the ball in the rainy conditions. With a short field, Seguin drove 32 yards but got stopped on downs at the Consol 11-yard line.

The Matadors forced a quick three-and-out, and senior wide receiver Devin Matthews received the punt, returning it 40 yards to the Tiger 1. Freshman quarterback Corey Dailey tied the game with 31 seconds left in the first quarter on a quarterback sneak.

While the Matadors’ offense struggled, Matthews proved to be trouble for the Tigers on special teams. On Consol’s next punt, the dynamic playmaker returned it 84 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.

The Tigers responded in a big way beginning with Hargett’s 36-yard TD pass to junior receiver Payton Bjork. The Matadors fumbled on their next drive, and junior running back Keshun Thomas eventually scored for Consol on the ensuing possession. Junior running back Roderick Taylor added a 7-yard TD run with 2:55 left in the half. The Tigers missed an extra-point kick and consecutive two-point attempts over that stretch but led 25-14.

Consol’s defense held Seguin to just 53 yards of offense in the first half and 150 yards total.

Due to a mistake during the coin toss, Consol got to receive the ball again to open the second half, and on the third play of the third quarter, Thomas scored his second TD of the day, this time on a 48-yard run for a 32-14 lead. Thomas ended with eight carries for a game-high 111 yards.

With wet conditions slowing down play, the Tigers intended to run the second-half clock out. Consol ran for 251 yards overall and allowed Seguin just four possessions in the final two quarters. The Matadors struggled to get into scoring range, punting the ball, turning it over on downs then throwing an interception to junior defensive back Desmond Darnell.

On Seguin’s final possession, Dailey connected with Matthews for a 1-yard TD pass to end the scoring.