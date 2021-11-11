A&M Consolidated OL Toni West looks to make most out of music career

A&M Consolidated senior offensive tackle Toni West is looking to make it big but not on the gridiron.

West is an up-and-coming musician who’s released eight songs under the name Angel Toné — he chose a different performing name to avoid confusion with the British musician Toni West. His music can be found on most streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Pandora and Amazon Music.

“When I think about a song that I’m going to write, I usually think of things that I’ve gone through in life and to put it into expressive form, because when I write songs, I feel like I’m getting something off my chest, like it’s a diary of some sort,” West said. “There’s times where I think of a scenario in my head, where say there’s a toxic relationship. I imagine how that would play out in my head and how I can write it down into words. I’m a very imaginative person up there, but I can’t really express it in normal words. Sometimes it takes a little bit of poetry and imagery to get out those words.”

Growing up, West said he enjoyed listening to music on the radio. He began writing songs in the fourth grade and making music in seventh grade but didn’t release his first song until he was a freshman in high school.