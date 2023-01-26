A&M Consolidated names Prosper's Brandon Schmidt as HFC

College Station school district superintendent Mike Martindale and athletic director Kevin Starnes announced Thursday they will recommend Prosper’s Brandon Schmidt to be named A&M Consolidated's next head football coach and campus athletic coordinator.

Schmidt was scheduled to tell the Prosper players of his decision this morning. Schmidt will be recommended at a special school board meeting next Tuesday.

Schmidt has been at Prosper for seven seasons and led them to the playoffs every year, going 67-24. This past season, Prosper (13-2) advanced to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals for the first time in school history. The Eagles won outright district championships in Schmidt’s first two seasons and was the runner-up this past season in 5-6A to Denton Guyer, which advanced to the 6A Division II state semifinals.

“I grew up a coach’s kid and played through college, but more importantly, I always tell people coaching is not a job, it is a calling,” Schmidt said in a statement. “This is a statement I do not take lightly and I am passionate about kids, coaches, and the community. My goal is always to build a program everyone can be proud of, but most importantly to build great humans. I can’t wait to get started building relationships with the community and raising the high standards already in place at Consol.”

Prior to being named head coach at Prosper, he was the Eagles' offensive line coach for one season. Before his time at Prosper, Schmidt was the offensive line coach at Cedar Park for nine years, highlighted by winning the 2012 Class 4A Division II state championship. He also was an offensive line coach at Round Rock Stony Point and La Porte. Schmidt was also head soccer coach during at Stony Point and Cedar Park.

A 1995 graduate of La Marque, Schmidt played under former Texas A&M assistant Alan Weddell and played in two state championship games. Schmidt played in college at Sam Houston State.

“Brandon is an exceptional football coach and leader,” Martindale said in a statement. “His record on the field speaks for itself. He will be engaged with the entire Consol athletic department, the entire staff and all of the student body.”

Schmidt will replace Lee Fedora who resigned on Dec. 2 after six seasons at his alma mater. Fedora, a 1990 Consol graduate, went 57-15 in six seasons with the Tigers, including 9-3 in 2022. Consol was district co-champions with College Station and Georgetown, but lost at home in the area playoffs to Fulshear.

Starnes said earlier this month the expectation was to have a candidate when the school board met in February. The district is now ahead of schedule.

“We are fortunate to have been able to land a quality coach and man like Coach Schmidt,” Starnes said in a statement. “We feel like Coach Schmidt’s strengths align with the feedback we received from AMCHS football parents and athletic staff. Our process included three rounds of interviews and Coach Schmidt clearly emerged as our top candidate.”

CSISD opened the job to external applicants. A year ago when College Station High School campus director/head football coach Steve Huff left for Decatur after nine seasons with the Cougars, CSISD opted for only internal candidates. They promoted Stoney Pryor, longtime offensive coordinator for Huff who also worked at Consol.

