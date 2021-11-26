A&M Consolidated loses 53-50 shootout to Crosby in regional playoffs

CYPRESS — A late rally wasn’t enough for the A&M Consolidated football team as the Tigers fell in a 53-50 shootout to Crosby on Friday night in the Class 5A Division II regional playoffs at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium.

Consol melted a 17-point deficit down to three with two touchdowns in the final 5:39 but couldn’t recover an onside kick with 1:52 remaining. The Tigers’ season ends at 10-3 overall. Crosby (11-2) advances to face Texarkana Texas in the state quarterfinals next week.

“Overall, I thought our guys competed the whole way,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “We faced a really good team, and 53-50 just tells you what kind of score and what kind of game it is.”

Trailing by 10 at halftime, the Tigers cut Crosby’s lead to 39-36 on running back Keshun Thomas’ 3-yard touchdown run with 9:59 left in the third quarter.

From there, Consol’s defense forced a turnover on downs, an interception and a punt on Crosby’s first three drives of the second half, but the Tigers couldn’t convert the chances into a lead. Ultimately, turnovers gave Crosby the momentum the Cougars needed to pull away with the win. Consol had five turnovers that led to 21 Crosby points.