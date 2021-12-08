 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&M Consolidated leads quartet of Brazos Valley football teams changing divisions
0 comments

A&M Consolidated leads quartet of Brazos Valley football teams changing divisions

{{featured_button_text}}

A&M Consolidated will move up to Class 5A Division I for football, while Bryan, College Station and Rudder will remain in their current divisions for the 2022-24 University Interscholastic League school years, the UIL announced Wednesday.

The UIL released its enrollment cutoff numbers for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, and College Station (2,109) and Consol (2,106) fell into the range for 5A-I from 1,925 to 2,224 students. The UIL will announce the new districts for all sports on Feb. 1 as part of its biennial realignment.

College Station and Consol haven’t competed in the same football district since 2014-17 as members of District 18-5A. College Station has spent the last four years in 5A-I and Consol in 5A-II, but both schools have competed against each other in all other sports in 5A.

College Station’s district will change regardless of Consol’s addition since only four other teams from 8-5A-I will remain in Division I. New Caney (2,271), Waller (2,439), and Cleveland (2,900.5) are climbing to 6A, leaving College Station, Magnolia West, Magnolia, New Caney Porter and Lufkin in 5A-I.

Bryan will remain the area’s lone 6A high school with an enrollment of 2,406, while Rudder (1,748) and Brenham (1,557) will stay in 5A-II, which includes an enrollment range of 1,300 to 1,924.

The Vikings will get a revamped district with Belton, Killeen, Killeen Shoemaker and Killeen Ellison all moving down from 6A to 5A-I. The other 12-6A teams — Temple, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights — will remain in 6A.

Rudder’s 10-5A-II could remain much the same with Consol being its only team changing divisions, while Brenham’s 13-5A-II will change with Leander Glenn and Georgetown East View each climbing to 5A-I.

Along with Consol, the only other Brazos Valley schools changing class or division will be Navasota, Caldwell and Franklin with each team moving up.

Navasota is returning to 4A-I with an increased enrollment of 899 after spending the last two season in 4A-II. The Rattlers played in 12-4A-I from 2018-2020 with Houston-based schools Furr, North Forest, Wheatley, Worthing, Yates and Stafford, then dropped a division into 13-4A-II with Cuero, La Grange, Smithville, Giddings and Gonzales the last two seasons.

Caldwell will move up to 4A-II with an enrollment of 572.5 following two years in 11-3A-I with Cameron (467) and Rockdale (421). Madisonville (643) will remain in 4A-II after competing in 10-4A-II the past two seasons.

Franklin, last year’s state runner-up in 3A-II, will move to 3A-I with an enrollment of 396. The Lions made two state title appearances in 3A-II in 2015 and 2020 and will compete for another state championship berth Friday against Waskom in the semifinals.

Anderson-Shiro and Lexington will stay in 3A-II with enrollments between 250-359, and all other Brazos Valley schools will remain in their current class and division.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Weekly Press Conference: Gary Blair

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert