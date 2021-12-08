A&M Consolidated leads quartet of Brazos Valley football teams changing divisions

The Vikings will get a revamped district with Belton, Killeen, Killeen Shoemaker and Killeen Ellison all moving down from 6A to 5A-I. The other 12-6A teams — Temple, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights — will remain in 6A.

Rudder’s 10-5A-II could remain much the same with Consol being its only team changing divisions, while Brenham’s 13-5A-II will change with Leander Glenn and Georgetown East View each climbing to 5A-I.

Along with Consol, the only other Brazos Valley schools changing class or division will be Navasota, Caldwell and Franklin with each team moving up.

Navasota is returning to 4A-I with an increased enrollment of 899 after spending the last two season in 4A-II. The Rattlers played in 12-4A-I from 2018-2020 with Houston-based schools Furr, North Forest, Wheatley, Worthing, Yates and Stafford, then dropped a division into 13-4A-II with Cuero, La Grange, Smithville, Giddings and Gonzales the last two seasons.

Caldwell will move up to 4A-II with an enrollment of 572.5 following two years in 11-3A-I with Cameron (467) and Rockdale (421). Madisonville (643) will remain in 4A-II after competing in 10-4A-II the past two seasons.