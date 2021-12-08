A&M Consolidated leads quartet of Brazos Valley football teams changing divisions

A&M Consolidated will move up to Class 5A Division I for football, while Bryan, College Station and Rudder will remain in their current divisions for the 2022-24 University Interscholastic League school years, the UIL announced Wednesday.
The UIL released its enrollment cutoff numbers for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, and College Station (2,109) and Consol (2,106) fell into the range for 5A-I from 1,925 to 2,224 students. The UIL will announce the new districts for all sports on Feb. 1 as part of its biennial realignment.
College Station and Consol haven’t competed in the same football district since 2014-17 as members of District 18-5A. College Station has spent the last four years in 5A-I and Consol in 5A-II, but both schools have competed against each other in all other sports in 5A.
College Station’s district will change regardless of Consol’s addition since only four other teams from 8-5A-I will remain in Division I. New Caney (2,271), Waller (2,439), and Cleveland (2,900.5) are climbing to 6A, leaving College Station, Magnolia West, Magnolia, New Caney Porter and Lufkin in 5A-I.
Bryan will remain the area’s lone 6A high school with an enrollment of 2,406, while Rudder (1,748) and Brenham (1,557) will stay in 5A-II, which includes an enrollment range of 1,300 to 1,924.
The Vikings will get a revamped district with Belton, Killeen, Killeen Shoemaker and Killeen Ellison all moving down from 6A to 5A-I. The other 12-6A teams — Temple, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights — will remain in 6A.
Rudder’s 10-5A-II could remain much the same with Consol being its only team changing divisions, while Brenham’s 13-5A-II will change with Leander Glenn and Georgetown East View each climbing to 5A-I.
Along with Consol, the only other Brazos Valley schools changing class or division will be Navasota, Caldwell and Franklin with each team moving up.
Navasota is returning to 4A-I with an increased enrollment of 899 after spending the last two season in 4A-II. The Rattlers played in 12-4A-I from 2018-2020 with Houston-based schools Furr, North Forest, Wheatley, Worthing, Yates and Stafford, then dropped a division into 13-4A-II with Cuero, La Grange, Smithville, Giddings and Gonzales the last two seasons.
Caldwell will move up to 4A-II with an enrollment of 572.5 following two years in 11-3A-I with Cameron (467) and Rockdale (421). Madisonville (643) will remain in 4A-II after competing in 10-4A-II the past two seasons.
Franklin, last year’s state runner-up in 3A-II, will move to 3A-I with an enrollment of 396. The Lions made two state title appearances in 3A-II in 2015 and 2020 and will compete for another state championship berth Friday against Waskom in the semifinals.