A&M Consolidated linebacker Trace Meadows announced his commitment to Utah Tech on Thursday via Twitter.

The senior has played all over the field during his time with the Tigers as he's played safety, wide receiver, handled punt returns and will play outside linebacker this upcoming year.

As a junior, Meadows caught six passes for 62 yards and returned six punts for 54 yards. On defense, he racked up 51 total tackles in 10 games.

The two-sport athlete, who also plays baseball for Consol, also had offers from the University of San Diego, Tulsa, Central Missouri, Arkansas State, Sam Houston, CSU Pueblo and Austin Peay.