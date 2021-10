Jeremy Claudio scored on touchdown runs of 25, 46 and 50 yards, and Bryan Claudio had TD runs of 5 and 25 yards to help the A&M Consolidated JV White football team beat Franklin 42-21 on Thursday. Consol’s Jared Mayberry also had a key fumble recovery in the third quarter, and D’Karai Brown finished the scoring with a 75-yard interception return for a TD for the Tigers.