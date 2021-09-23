 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&M Consolidated JV White 21, College Station JV Purple 14
0 comments

A&M Consolidated JV White 21, College Station JV Purple 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Quinton Carson scored on runs of 75 and 3 yards, and Riley Ash threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Will Jones to lead the A&M Consolidated JV White football team past College Station 21-14 on Thursday.

Consol’s Bryan Claudio kicked 3 of 3 extra points, while Jordan Cobb led the Tiger defense with three sacks.

Bryston Brown scored on a pair of TD runs for the Cougars, while Kyrrence Young also ran the ball well with good blocking from John Williams and Jack Chupp. Austin Becton and Danny Henry led College Station (4-1) in tackles, and Harper Hall and Brandon Boatman also played well for the Cougar defense.

Consol (4-1) will play at St. Thomas at 4:30 p.m. next Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 3 Preview: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Football

Huffman-Hargrave 37, Navasota 20

HUFFMAN — A pair of Ja’mar Jesse touchdown runs in the first quarter were a good start for Navasota, but the Rattlers couldn’t rally late in a…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert