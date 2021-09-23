A&M Consolidated JV White 21, College Station JV Purple 14

Quinton Carson scored on runs of 75 and 3 yards, and Riley Ash threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Will Jones to lead the A&M Consolidated JV White football team past College Station 21-14 on Thursday.

Consol’s Bryan Claudio kicked 3 of 3 extra points, while Jordan Cobb led the Tiger defense with three sacks.

Bryston Brown scored on a pair of TD runs for the Cougars, while Kyrrence Young also ran the ball well with good blocking from John Williams and Jack Chupp. Austin Becton and Danny Henry led College Station (4-1) in tackles, and Harper Hall and Brandon Boatman also played well for the Cougar defense.

Consol (4-1) will play at St. Thomas at 4:30 p.m. next Thursday.