A&M Consolidated JV Maroon 50, Fulshear JV 14

A&M Consolidated’s Tyler Poling threw four touchdown passes, and Aiden Martinez-Brown ran for two TDs as the Tiger JV Maroon football team rolled past Fulshear 50-14 on Thursday. Poling threw 6- and 65-yard TD pass to Payton Bjork, a 69-yarder to Aspen Aguilar and a 20-yarder to Brown, who also scored on runs of 12 and 15 yards. Nyle Evans added a 9-yard TD run, and Brown, Bjork and Jake Parry also scored two-point conversions.