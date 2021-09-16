A&M Consolidated JV Maroon 49, Willis JV A 0

Will Hargett threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score, and Aiden Martinez-Brown added two more rushing TDs to pace the A&M Consolidated JV Maroon football team to a 49-0 shutout of Willis JV A on Thursday.
Carter Frank caught a 41-yard TD pass from Hargett, while Dakotan Johnson scored on an 87-yard run, and DJ Darnell scored on a 61-yarder for the Tigers. Payton Bjork added a 78-yard punt return for a TD, and Consol’s Shawn Zbranek also kicked 7 of 7 extra points.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!