A&M Consolidated JV Maroon 38, Lamar Consolidated 0

A&M Consolidated’s Will Hargett threw two touchdown passes, ran for a TD, ran in a two-point conversion and threw a conversion pass as the Tiger JV Maroon shut out Lamar Consolidated 38-0 on Thursday.
Payton Bjork caught a 24-yard TD pass from Hargett, and Carter Frank caught an 18-yarder and a two-point pass. Aiden Martinez-Brown and Triston White also scored TDs for the Tigers, and Tyler Poling add a conversion run.
