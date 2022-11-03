 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M Consolidated JV Maroon 24, Leander Glenn 0

Cameron Vines ran for three touchdowns to lead the A&M Consolidated JV Maroon football team to 24-0 shutout of Leander Glenn on Thursday. Consol’s Colton Chmelar also kicked a 37-yard field goal and 3 of 3 extra points.

