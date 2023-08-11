The A&M Consolidated-Huntsville football season opener on Aug. 25 will now be played at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium in Huntsville as first reported by the Huntsville Item.
The Hornets, who are in the process of building their own stadium, were hoping to have the new stadium completed ahead of the season opener. Supply chain issues in the construction industry along with a few other factors have delayed the completion.
The two teams will now open the season at 7:30 p.m. at Bowers Stadium. Last season, the Tigers hosted and beat Huntsville 38-13.