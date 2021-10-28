A&M Consolidated hosts Rudder with playoff seeding on the line

“Anytime you climb a mountain, sometimes you’re going to slide down a little bit,” Eric Ezar said. “I think Montgomery was one of those games where we were the game of the week in the state of Texas and all of a sudden we had that big magnifying glass on us. I think we slid down the mountain a little bit, but if you want to be to the top of the mountain, you have to get up, dust yourself off and keep climbing. Even Marcus Heard after the game, he stood up and said, hey, this is what we needed. We needed to lose and be taken down a peg, so we can work harder in practice. Sometimes you need a loss like that to kind of get you going.”