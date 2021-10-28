A&M Consolidated hosts Rudder with playoff seeding on the line

The A&M Consolidated football team will be make its 17th-straight playoff appearance next month, and Rudder has all but wrapped up its first postseason berth, but the Tigers and Rangers will battle for something precious Friday night at Tigerland Stadium — the chance to host a first-round playoff game.
The winner of Friday’s game will be in second place in District 10-5A Division II, which would give the winner the upper hand in hosting a bi-district game. The loser would be looking at a trek to deep East Texas to face a school from 9-5A-II the second week in November.
“Of course, we’re in the playoffs, but we’d love to get that second place, because the big thing is you’re getting the home-field advantage. You’re getting a home game,” Consol coach Lee Fedora said. “If you don’t, you may be traveling three, four hours in that first game.”
Consol (7-2, 4-1) is favored to win by 10 points in the Harris Ratings, but the Tigers know this Rudder squad is of a different caliber. Consol held on to win last year’s game in overtime 24-21.
“It’s kind of a rivalry game being a team in your home area,” Fedora said. “A lot of these guys know each other. Like I told them, it’s going to be a battle. You look at what it was last year — it was an overtime deal. We’re not taking anybody lightly, because when you look at them, I think they have one of the best defenses we’ll see this year.”
Breaking barriers has been a theme for Rudder (6-1, 3-1) this season. The Rangers beat Huntsville for the first time, and they’ve almost certainly locked up the program’s first playoff bid. Now they hope to check off another box — taking down Consol, which is 7-0 all-time against the Rangers.
“I think we’ve had that game starred at the end because that’s really what knocked us out of the playoffs last year,” Rudder coach Eric Ezar said. “I thought we played really well, and then we get into overtime and it’s football. ... We feel like we have the type of program that we can go in week-to-week with teams like Consol and have a chance to play with them and beat them.
“If you want to be the king, you’ve got to kill the king. ... They’ve kind of been the king of the area, so if we want to be the king, that’s what you’ve got to take out.”
To pull off that first win over Consol, Rudder must first breakthrough the Tigers in the trenches. Consol’s balanced offense has often turned to the running game in times of need, but the Rangers’ defensive line boasts a pair of standout rushers in Jeremiah Johnson and Devion Howard.
Ezar said the difference in Rudder this season has been its play on defense under new coordinator Timothy George.
“[Consol has] a good running game,” Rudder senior Tre McClenton said. “As long as our defense holds them, we should win.”
Fedora said he’s noticed how Rudder likes to bring pressure and mix weird looks up front. He added a key for the Tigers on defense will be corralling Ranger quarterback EJ Ezar.
“He’s thrown for a lot of yardage, but the other thing is he’s taken off and ran the ball when he’s had to,” Fedora said. “We’ve got to keep him in that pocket and put pressure on him and wrap him up.”
Limiting mistakes is a focus for both teams. Consol has yet to finish a game without a turnover this season. Likewise, Rudder has tried to limit self-inflicted wounds during its strong start. The Rangers had four turnovers in their lone loss this season, a 38-13 defeat at Montgomery on Oct. 8.
“Anytime you climb a mountain, sometimes you’re going to slide down a little bit,” Eric Ezar said. “I think Montgomery was one of those games where we were the game of the week in the state of Texas and all of a sudden we had that big magnifying glass on us. I think we slid down the mountain a little bit, but if you want to be to the top of the mountain, you have to get up, dust yourself off and keep climbing. Even Marcus Heard after the game, he stood up and said, hey, this is what we needed. We needed to lose and be taken down a peg, so we can work harder in practice. Sometimes you need a loss like that to kind of get you going.”
• NOTES — Consol senior right tackle Rhett Larson announced his commitment to SMU on Thursday.