A&M Consolidated head football coach Lee Fedora resigns

A&M Consolidated head football coach and campus athletic coordinator Lee Fedora won't return for a seventh season at his alma mater. He resigned from his position on Friday, according to the College Station school district.

Fedora, a 1990 graduate of Consol, was 57-15 in six seasons with the Tigers, including a 9-3 mark this year. Consol was district co-champions with College Station and Georgetown and was eliminated in the area round at home by Fulshear.

"I would like to thank Coach Fedora for leading his teams to successful seasons in each of his six years as the football coach at A&M Consolidated High School," College Station superintendent Mike Martindale said in a statement. "On behalf of the CSISD community, we appreciate his service and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

"Consol has a rich history of success and pride. Moving forward, our goal is to hire a leader who can not only cultivate success for all athletic programs, but also be a positive impact on school spirit, be a charismatic role model to all students, and invigorate the entire community. A new AMCHS Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach will be named early in the spring semester."

Consol made the playoffs in all six seasons under Fedora, but only advanced past the second round in 2021 when the Tigers made the regional quarterfinals. They won the outright district title in 2019 after starting the season 11-0.

Fedora was hired at Consol in January 2017 after spending a year away from coaching. Prior to his time at Consol, Fedora spent 11 years at Navasota and led the Rattlers to state championships in 2012 and 2014. He resigned from Navasota in February 2017, less than a month after the school board members declined to give him a one-year contract extension.

In 24 seasons as a head coach, Fedora has a record of 224-70-1, won 11 outright district championships and made the playoffs 20 times.

Fedora, a standout baseball and football player with the Tigers, helped the football team advance to the state title game in 1989. He played baseball and football at Texas A&M, helping the baseball team reach the College World Series.