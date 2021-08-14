A&M Consolidated has solid scrimmage against Killeen Ellison

The A&M Consolidated Tiger football team had a solid, well-rounded scrimmage against Killeen Ellison on Friday night at Tigerland Stadium, said head coach Lee Fedora.

The Class 5A Division II Tigers didn’t have a turnover on the night, while Consol’s defense came up with four interceptions against the Class 6A Eagles.

“I thought our guys really flew around and played hard,” said Fedora, adding that it was just “good to hit other people and not be going up against your own team.”

The teams ran four sets of 15 plays, matching first-team units alternated with second-team units. After an eight-minute break, they came back with four 10-play segments. After a second eight-minute break, the teams played a live quarter with the Tigers scoring the lone touchdown.

“We had good tempo [on offense],” said Fedora, adding that the defense played really well.

Senior quarterback Brodie Daniel made some plays with his legs and “overall, he threw the ball well, I was pleased with it,” Fedora said.

The Tigers had a couple breakdowns in blocking and route running by the receivers, but that’s expected for the first scrimmage.