A&M Consolidated-Fulshear to meet in rare second-round home playoff game for Tigers

Coaches from A&M Consolidated and Fulshear had a difficult time finding a neutral site to schedule their area playoff football game, so both sides agreed to flip a coin for home-field advantage.

That’s how the Tigers ended up earning a rare second-round home playoff game. Consol (9-2) will host Fulshear (10-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 5A Division I playoffs at Tigerland Stadium. The winner will face either Smithson Valley or Manvel next week.

Consol’s seniors say they are excited to play on their home turf one more time. The Tigers already earned an extra home game last week in a 35-20 bi-district playoff win over Seguin.

“It was a good feeling, because I thought last Friday was going to be my last time playing here, and it’s comforting to know that we’re going to have it one more time,” Consol senior defensive tackle Joey Lightfoot said.

The Tigers and Chargers are familiar with each other. The schools were in the same district in 2020 and 2021 with Consol winning both matchups 51-0 and 27-6 respectively.

But Fulshear has enjoyed a breakout season in 2022. In their fifth year of varsity football, the Chargers already have already doubled their best single-season win total after winning five games in each of the last two seasons. Fulshear has won six straight games since their lone loss of the season, a 44-40 defeat at Angleton, and finished second in a competitive District 10-5A-I. The Chargers won their first playoff game in school history last week with a lopsided 66-12 win over Houston Sterling.

“They’re a very good football team,” Consol coach Lee Fedora said. “They’re putting a lot of points on the board, and it’s going to be a good challenge for us. But like we tell our guys, right now there’s only 32 teams left in 5A Division I. After this week, there’s only going to be 16 left, and we want to be one of them.”

Stopping senior quarterback Parker Williams will be a focal point for the Tiger defense. Williams has thrown for 21 touchdowns and completed 67.1% of his passes this season. Consol senior linebacker Brock Slaydon said he’s known Williams for several years since the two went to summer camp together at T Bar M and have since stayed in touch.

“I can see from film they’ve all gotten bigger and faster, so it’s the same concepts, just doing it a lot better and a lot more efficiently this year,” Slaydon said.

Junior running back Davion Godley leads Fulshear with 1,840 yards and 21 touchdowns. He averages 167.3 yards per game and rushed for over 100 yards 10 times this season.

“As a D-line, we need to control the line of scrimmage,” Lightfoot said. “Watching film ... when teams have had the most success is when they’re holding down the line of scrimmage and filling the gaps. The main thing is to stop their run game.”

Special teams are another focal point for the Tigers this week. In last Friday’s win over Seguin, the Matadors hung in the game with a punt return touchdown and another punt return to the Tiger 1-yard line.

“The other thing is they like to do a lot of tricks on special teams,” Fedora said of Fulshear. “Kickoff, pop ups, onsides all the time, and we’re working hard on that all week.”

Last week against Seguin, Consol rushed for 251 yards led by junior Keshun Thomas, who had 111 yards on eight carries.

“We’ve just got to communicate and just look at their defense well,” Thomas said.

A win Friday would send Consol to the regional round for the second straight season. The Tigers look to do so in front of the home crowd.

“It definitely makes it a lot less stressful,” Slaydon said of playing at home. “You don’t have to travel or anything, so it makes the game easier. You feel the home-field advantage.”