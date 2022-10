Josh Flippen threw three touchdown passes, and Marco Steptoe ran for two more scores to lead the A&M Consolidated freshman White football team to a 50-12 victory over Georgetown East View freshman B on Thursday.

Consol’s Chris Washington caught two TD passes from Flippen, and Darius Scott caught one. Washington also had a 36-yard TD run, and Dre Lee scored on a 52-yard run.

Izzy Amaro and Leo Hall each had interceptions for the Tigers.