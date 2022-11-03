 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M Consolidated freshman White 25, Leander Glenn 12

Josiah Flippen ran for two touchdowns, and Ty Wade threw two TD passes to Darius Scott to lead the A&M Consolidated freshman White football team to a 25-12 victory over Leander Glenn on Thursday.

