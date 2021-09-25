A&M Consolidated freshman Maroon 40, Lamar Consolidated freshman 0

Three different Tigers threw touchdown passes with Gage Boyd catching two of them in the A&M Consolidated freshman Maroon football team’s 40-0 victory over Lamar Consolidated on Thursday.

Niko Garcia threw a 60-yard TD pass to Boyd, and Tucker Stapp threw a 30-yarder to Boyd. Aiden Cruz also threw a 44-yard TD pass to Joe Becerra for the Tigers, while Michael Thompson, Cameron Vines and Nikol Garcia each ran for a TD. Colton Chmelar kicked two extra points, and Caleb Pittman kicked one.