 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&M Consolidated freshman Maroon 40, Lamar Consolidated freshman 0
0 comments

A&M Consolidated freshman Maroon 40, Lamar Consolidated freshman 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Three different Tigers threw touchdown passes with Gage Boyd catching two of them in the A&M Consolidated freshman Maroon football team’s 40-0 victory over Lamar Consolidated on Thursday.

Niko Garcia threw a 60-yard TD pass to Boyd, and Tucker Stapp threw a 30-yarder to Boyd. Aiden Cruz also threw a 44-yard TD pass to Joe Becerra for the Tigers, while Michael Thompson, Cameron Vines and Nikol Garcia each ran for a TD. Colton Chmelar kicked two extra points, and Caleb Pittman kicked one.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert