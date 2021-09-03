 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated freshman Maroon 34, Columbus 6
A&M Consolidated freshman Maroon 34, Columbus 6

Cameron Vines ran for two touchdowns, and Niko Garcia ran for a score and returned a punt 45 yards for another to lead the A&M Consolidated freshman Maroon football team past Columbus’ freshmen 34-6 on Thursday.

Consol’s Aiden Cruz threw a 66-yard TD pass to Zamaroan Hawkins, and Colton Chmelar made four extra-point kicks. Vines and Michael Thompson also had interceptions for the Tiger defense.

In other subvarsity action, Consol’s freshman White lost to Madisonville 28-0 on Thursday.

