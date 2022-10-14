 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M Consolidated freshman Maroon 33, Leander freshman A 0

A&M Consolidated’s Cordarius Mooring and Radley King each ran for two touchdowns, and Hagin Chmelar returned a fumble 65 yards for a score as the Tiger freshman Maroon football team shut out Leander freshman A 33-0 on Thursday. King also kicked three extra points.

