A&M Consolidated’s Cordarius Mooring and Radley King each ran for two touchdowns, and Hagin Chmelar returned a fumble 65 yards for a score as the Tiger freshman Maroon football team shut out Leander freshman A 33-0 on Thursday. King also kicked three extra points.
A&M Consolidated freshman Maroon 33, Leander freshman A 0
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
