A&M Consolidated freshman Maroon 28, Georgetown East View freshman A 14

Jayden Mullenburg ran for two touchdowns, and Radley King and Cameron Roston each ran for one to lead A&M Consolidated’s freshman Maroon football team past Georgetown East View freshman A 28-14 on Thursday. King also kicked 4 of 4 extra points.

