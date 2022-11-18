A&M Consolidated football team's season ends with 50-38 loss to Fulshear

There weren’t many dry eyes on the A&M Consolidated sideline after the game, but everyone’s head was held high as the Tigers went down fighting Friday night.

Despite a strong second half, Consol saw its season come to an end at the hands of the Fulshear Chargers, who prevailed 50-38 in the Class 5A Division I area playoffs at Tigerland Stadium.

The Tigers trailed by 19 at halftime but rallied to take the lead in the second half before the Chargers regained it for good.

“I told them I wanted to see what we were all about,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said of his halftime message. “We were way behind, and I said I don’t want to see your heads go down. You keep competing. We’ve still got a chance.”

Consol began climbing out the hole by returning the opening kickoff of the second half to near midfield. From there the Tigers put together a fast-paced, pass-heavy drive that included a toe-tapping sideline reception by Carter Frank from quarterback Will Hargett that he turn up field for 25 yards to the Fulshear 6-yard line. Keshun Thomas ran it in on the next play to start the Tigers’ rally as they outscored the Chargers 21-0 in the third quarter.

Thomas scored all three third quarter touchdowns. He finished the game with 17 carries, 48 yards and four touchdowns overall.

With the offense starting to respond, Consol’s defense did the same as the Tigers forced back-to-back three-and-outs, including the first punt of the game from Fulshear.

The Chargers first went for an aggressive fake punt from their own 25 but dropped the pass attempt. The second three-and-out ended with a 9-yard punt that gave Consol the ball deep in Fulshear territory again.

After the failed fake punt, Thomas busted through Fulshear’s defense for a 3-yard touchdown run to get Consol within 36-31 with 7:10 left in the third quarter. Then following the short punt, Thomas got a perfect pitch from Hargett and raced to the outside for a 7-yard TD run for a 38-36 lead with 4:01 left in the quarter.

“They both did a great job,” Fedora said of the offense and defense in the second half. “They did a great job, and I know they’re going to say there’s things they made mistakes on, but it is what it is. I was real proud of our kids for the way they competed.”

The Chargers took back the lead on a 3-yard TD run by running back Davion Godley with 6:42 left in the fourth quarter. Consol reached its 45 on the ensuing drive, but Fulshear ended it with a sack and fumble recovery with 4:35 left in the game.

Fulshear ran down the clock and scored one last time on Zane Smith’s 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal to seal the victory with 25 seconds left.

The Tigers claimed a share of the District 11-5A Division I title with a 6-1 record in league play, while they end their season at 9-3 overall.

“I’m proud of them because they’re competitors,” Fedora said. “They fought hard all year long, and I’m sorry for this senior class that they’re season is over, but they competed hard, and I’m proud of all of them.”