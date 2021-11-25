A&M Consolidated football team ready for Friday's regional playoff matchup with Crosby

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The big thing is they showed what they’re all about,” Fedora said. “They kept their heads up. They kept fighting and battling all the way through. Some people would’ve lain down as it went on.”

Wrapping up on tackles and maintaining good pass coverage have been points of emphasis this week for the Tigers. Quarterback Cyrin Myles and running back Quincy Jones led Crosby’s potent offense. Both have rushed for 16 touchdowns this season as Jones leads the team with 1,009 rushing yards and Myles is close behind with 977.

“They can run the football well,” Fedora said. “But like we always tell our guys, it’s not about our opponent. It’s about how we play, and we’ve got to go out and perform.”

Myles also has thrown 30 touchdown passes with just two interceptions. The Cougars’ top receiver Kameren Kirkwood has caught 49 passes for 931 yards and 16 touchdowns. With both a solid ground and aerial game, Crosby’s offense has proven tough to stop.