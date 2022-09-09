A&M Consolidated football team loses to Lufkin 31-14

Lufkin running back Kedren Young stole the show Friday night at Tigerland Stadium, running for 263 yards and two touchdowns to help the Panthers top A&M Consolidated 31-14 in nondistrict play.

“Lufkin’s a good team, and I told the guys they’re going to be a good team,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “They have a lot of talent.”

Young powered the Panthers (3-0) offense all night with 19 carries. Both of Young’s touchdowns were long breakaways as he scored on a 99-yard run and a 48-yarder.

His 99-yard scamper put the Panthers up 17-7, and his 48-yarder came seconds into the fourth quarter on third-and-long as he gave Temple a commanding 31-14 lead.

“What they were doing is powering it up inside,” Fedora said of Lufkin’s rushing attack. “We didn’t do a good job of tackling. We were giving too many gaps, and that’s what we’re going to get fixed where they’ve got to know the gaps and got to take responsibility.”

The Tigers (2-1) were in the driver’s seat at the end of the first quarter with a 7-3 lead thanks to a 3-yard rushing touchdown from running back Keshun Thomas, who finished with 151 yards and one score on 21 carries.

Consol looked to tack on more points early in the second quarter, but the momentum swung in Lufkin’s favor when Panther linebacker Tanner Havard intercepted a screen pass and hustled 78 yards for a score, putting Lufkin ahead for good.

Lufkin added a touchdown before halftime for a 17-7 lead then continued to build its lead with a trick play on its second drive of the second half. Quarterback TJ Hammond latereled the ball back to wide receiver Bradyn Walker out wide, and Walker launched it downfield to a wide open Brayden Murphy for a 44-yard touchdown catch.

Down 24-7, Consol tried to rally by driving down the field in a hurry on the next drive. It only took three plays and a facemask penalty as running back Trey Taylor busted through tacklers for a 23-yard score to cut the Tigers’ deficit to 10.

“I thought we ran the ball pretty decent, but there were some times when they packed the box, and we didn’t stay on our blocks,” Fedora said. “You know the thing that was disappointing when we had some big plays, we got penalties called back by holding, things like that. Those mistakes we can’t make.”

Consol wrapped up its nondistrict slate of games with the loss. The Tigers are off next week before opening District 11-5A Division I on the road against Georgetown at 7 p.m. Sept. 23.

“We’re going to watch the film and see the mistakes we made, and we’re going to work hard on getting that better to make sure we don’t have those same mistakes,” Fedora said.