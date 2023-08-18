With seven days to go before the regular season opener, the A&M Consolidated football team still has a few things to work on.

The Tigers took part in their only preseason scrimmage Thursday at Merrill Green Stadium against the Bryan Vikings with mixed results for new head coach Brandon Schmidt.

“I thought defensively our [first-teamers] looked really good,” Schmidt said. “They had a hard time moving the ball on our [first-teamers], and I thought offensively we moved the ball OK, but we made some mistakes that kind of killed drives. So I thought we moved the ball OK, but there’s some things that we need to clean up.”

The scrimmage consisted of a controlled period with 10 plays on offense and defense for the first teams then 10 plays on offense and defense for the second teams. The final 10 plays on both sides of the ball were run by whomever the coaches wanted to use.

Along with the controlled portion, the Tigers and Vikings ended the scrimmage with some live work in the form of a pair of 12-minute running clock quarters.

And while there were some ups and downs offensively for Consol, Schmidt did highlight junior running back Cameron Vines and junior quarterback Will Hargett.

Schmidt said that Vines had about a 50- or 60-yard touchdown run. He also complimented Hargett on a solid game throwing the ball with several good reads and good accuracy overall.

Consol’s defense was the standout of the evening for the Tigers, and Schmidt pointed out the play of his two senior defensive ends Jordan Lynch and Myles Carter. He said he also was impressed with senior safety Jontavius Bellard, who had an interception.

“Really across the board defensively we played well as a unit,” Schmidt said.

Ultimately what the first-year Consol head coach was most pleased about was that the Tigers came out of the scrimmage injury free going into the season opener.

“We got out healthy, which I think for all teams across the state in a scrimmage I think the number one goal is to get out healthy,” Schmidt said. “So we did that.”

The Tigers will begin the regular season at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Huntsville against the Hornets at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium. Last season, Consol bested Huntsville 38-13 at Tigerland Stadium to open the year.

“Overall, I think we answered a few questions that needed to be answered going into Week 1, and I thought our kids did a good job of competing, and we’ll go from there,” Schmidt said of the scrimmage. “We’ll just see if we can put together a game plan this weekend that looks good for next Friday night.”

This year’s game was originally scheduled to be the first at Huntsville’s new stadium on campus, but supply-chain issues in the construction industry along with a few other factors have delayed its completion.