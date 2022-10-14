A&M Consolidated football team leaps past Leander 39-15 for fourth straight win

LEANDER — The A&M Consolidated football team is on a roll.

The Tigers earned their fourth-straight win Friday night at Bible Stadium with a 39-15 victory over Leander. Consol (6-1, 4-0) remains tied atop the District 11-5A Division I standings with College Station, and the Tigers all but locked up a playoff berth by beating the Lions (3-4, 0-4).

“I’m happy with our guys, because you always want to stay undefeated in district,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “So far there’s only two teams left in our district undefeated, but we’re not looking to the undefeated teams. We’re looking to our next opponent, and we’ve just got to be prepared.”

Jumping to a 26-0 lead in the second quarter gave Consol a comfortable lead the Tigers held for the remainder of the game.

In the third quarter, the Tigers extended their lead to 33-7 on a one-play drive as Will Hargett threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Ellis Myers.

Consol’s offense relied on quick passes and timely downfield shots. Hargett finished the night 16-of-21 passing for 265 yards and three touchdowns. His night was over after three quarters of action for the second straight week.

Wesley Watson was Hargett’s top target for the second straight week. Consol’s leading receiver caught six passes for 134 yards. Carter Frank had four catches for 32 yards, and Payton Bjork added four receptions for 19 yards.

“I thought we did a great job early on,” Fedora said. “Then we had to sit a few guys out because not that they were injured, but they’d been out for a while, and we want to keep them healthy. We had a lot of backups come in.”

Leander pulled within 33-15 with 10:56 left in the game. Consol gave up a safety on a snap that went over the head of the Tigers’ punter and out of the end zone. The Lions then scored a touchdown on the ensuing possession.

Any last-minute momentum was halted on Leander’s next drive, though. Consol linebacker Grant Schlinke returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown.

“Kids kept their heads up, and I was really proud our defense ... got that pick-six to give us an even bigger lead,” Fedora said.

Keshun Thomas returned for the Tigers after missing two games and made an impact on the ground. He ran for 90 yards on 12 carries in limited action.

“Keshun’s doing great,” Fedora said. “He’s back healthy with his knee. He had a little bit of a fever, but that’s why we held him out most of the game. He’ll be back 100%. It’s always great to have him back out there.”

Leander quarterback Logan Mitchell gave Consol some issues with his legs on scramble runs, rushing for 84 yards on 12 carries, but the Tigers sacked him six times for a loss of 48 yards. Whereas Mitchell was strong running the ball, the Lions had a hard time finding a groove in the passing game. Mitchell finished the night 16-of-34 passing for just 153 yards. In the second half, the Tigers tapped into their depth, especially in the secondary.

“We’d liked how much they passed,” Consol defensive lineman Hudson House said. “They didn’t run much, so it was easy to get a bunch of sacks, and we were all over [Mitchell].”

Consol chipped away early in the passing game to gain a four-score lead in the second quarter.

Watson took a quick screen down the sideline for a 41-yard touchdown catch on the Tigers’ opening drive to put Consol ahead 7-0. The Tigers extended their lead to 20 with 8:23 left in the second quarter on two touchdown runs from Thomas. Later, Hargett fumbled a handoff at the Leader 8-yard line but recovered it on the bounce and threw it to an open Albert Garcia in the end zone for another score.

Consol looks to extend its winning streak to five next Friday when the Tigers return home to host Georgetown East View. The Patriots (0-7, 0-4) remain winless on the year after falling to rival Georgetown 59-19 on Friday.

“The big thing is they know every game’s important and how we build off of them,” Fedora said. “After we watch film tomorrow, see the things we made mistakes on ... we’ve got to work to get better at it and keep improving to be an undefeated team.”