LUFKIN — The A&M Consolidated football team executed a defensive game plan for most of the night that had Lufkin reeling but Panther running back Kedren Young had other plans.

The Notre Dame commit rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone as the Panthers (3-0) rallied for a 24-17 victory at Abe Martin Stadium.

Young entered the fourth quarter with 77 yards and no scores on 18 carries. He finished the night with 226 yards and a pair of scores on 32 carries.

His 91-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter sparked what had been a flat offense that turned it on late for the win. While the Panther defense was able to keep a potent A&M Consolidated offense from putting the game away when it had chances.

The Tigers (2-1) finished the night with 306 yards of total offense with quarterback Will Hargett leading the way. Hargett threw for 250 yards and two scores on 19 of 34 passing with one interception.

Running back Camron Vines was the team's leading receiver with six receptions for 110 yards.

The defenses though told the story for both teams in the first half.

After Lufkin started the game with a three-and-out, the Tigers took advantage with a 35-yard Colton Chmelar field goal that made it 3-0 with 7:53 left in the first quarter.

Consol wasn't done as Hargett then hit Ellis Myers over the middle for a 17-yard touchdown that made it 10-0 with 36 seconds left in the quarter.

The Tiger defense was dominant in the first quarter allowing just 5 yards on 11 plays. Lufkin's first three possessions all ended in three-and-outs.

Lufkin responded in the second quarter as quarterback T.J. Hammond took advantage of a free play thanks to a Consol offsides and found Krisean Preston for a 37-yard touchdown pass.

It wasn't Preston's big play of the quarter as he later hauled in a 27-yard pass that set up a Nolan Hansard 24-yard field goal with 38 seconds left in the half, making it a 10-10 game.

Lufkin’s Young was held to 39 yards in the first half while Hammond threw for 112 with Preston catching four passes for 64 yards. For the Tigers, Hargett had 132 yards and a touchdown.

It took A&M Consolidated all of three plays to find the end zone in the second half when Hargett hit Vines on a short pass before he broke free for a 78-yard touchdown that made it 17-10 with 10:20 left in the third quarter.

That lead remained until the fourth when Young broke free at the line of scrimmage and outraced the A&M Consolidated secondary for a 91-yard touchdown run that tied it at 17-17 with 11:25 left in the game.

Two drives later, Young took over once again, this time grinding out a drive that culminated with his 1-yard touchdown run with 2:29 remaining, giving Lufkin its first lead at 24-17.

Young later finished the night with a 15-yard third-down conversion before sliding down inbounds to allow the Panthers to run out the clock.

The Tigers have a bye this week before hosting Georgetown to open up District 11-5A-I action on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.