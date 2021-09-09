A&M Consolidated football team faces first test of season in Converse Judson

The A&M Consolidated Tigers have ruled the jungle in their first two football games of the season with dominating wins over Waco University and Aldine MacArthur, but the jungle promises to get a bit more dense this week in a nondistrict, neutral-site game against Class 6A’s 20th-ranked Converse Judson.
Consol and Judson will play at 7 p.m. Friday at Texas State’s Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos.
The Rockets (1-1) etched a big win over DeSoto to open the season then faced 6A’s sixth-ranked Lake Travis last Friday, losing 52-20.
Consol originally was slated to face Mexico’s Autonoma de Nuevo Leon this week, but the game was canceled in late July due to border closures. With little time to find a replacement opponent, Consol head coach Lee Fedora said Judson was the first team he found available and new it would be a tough game, something he wanted for his Tigers to face in nondistrict play.
“I see they’re a talented team,” Fedora said. “I think they’re going to be one of the toughest teams we face all year, and I love getting a game like that in preseason. It gets you ready for a tough district.”
Consol (2-0) outscored its first two opponents 130-14 thanks to a potent offensive attack backed by strong defense and solid special teams play, especially in the punt return game.
Senior quarterback Brodie Daniel has accounted for 13 of the Tigers’ 19 touchdowns this season — eight passing, five rushing. Fedora said the offense has improved its tempo the first two games, while showing good balance. With questions surrounding Consol’s passing game entering the season, Daniel said the team’s ability to throw the ball has come together well.
“I’m really starting to connect with my receivers, and they’re starting to trust me, and we’re starting to get timing down with everything,” Daniel said. “Then [running back Keshun Thomas] is really helping us, too, just getting down the field. He’s been a really key factor in our offense.”
On the other side of the ball, the Tiger defense has forced eight turnovers — four fumbles and four interceptions — that have turned into 34 points for Consol over the first two weeks. Last week, Judson was sloppy in its 32-point loss to Lake Travis. The Rockets had three turnovers and allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown.
“Like we always say, offense is going to win you games; defense is going to win you a championship,” Fedora said. “You get those turnovers like our defense has been doing, that just gives us momentum to keep putting points on the board.”
Consol senior linebacker Tyndall McNamara noted the playmaking ability of Judson quarterback Michael Burroughs and Rockets receiver Anthony Evans, who has a handful of scholarship offers from NCAA Division I schools.
“I’m really glad we got this opportunity, because it’s really giving us a look for our harder opponents later in the season,” McNamara said. “We’re looked at as the underdog this game, but watching film and seeing what we’ve got, I really think we’ve got a shot at this game.”
Indeed, the Tigers are listed as three-point underdogs, according to this week’s Harris Ratings. With the game having the feel of a late November playoff matchup, Fedora said he wants to see his team grow from handling some adversity on a bigger stage.
“When things strike, something goes bad, we’ve got to be ready to go, because when you look at the last two weeks, at halftime we’ve been way ahead of both teams,” Fedora said, “and you never know what it’s going to be like at halftime.”