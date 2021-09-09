A&M Consolidated football team faces first test of season in Converse Judson

Senior quarterback Brodie Daniel has accounted for 13 of the Tigers’ 19 touchdowns this season — eight passing, five rushing. Fedora said the offense has improved its tempo the first two games, while showing good balance. With questions surrounding Consol’s passing game entering the season, Daniel said the team’s ability to throw the ball has come together well.

“I’m really starting to connect with my receivers, and they’re starting to trust me, and we’re starting to get timing down with everything,” Daniel said. “Then [running back Keshun Thomas] is really helping us, too, just getting down the field. He’s been a really key factor in our offense.”

On the other side of the ball, the Tiger defense has forced eight turnovers — four fumbles and four interceptions — that have turned into 34 points for Consol over the first two weeks. Last week, Judson was sloppy in its 32-point loss to Lake Travis. The Rockets had three turnovers and allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown.

“Like we always say, offense is going to win you games; defense is going to win you a championship,” Fedora said. “You get those turnovers like our defense has been doing, that just gives us momentum to keep putting points on the board.”