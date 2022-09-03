A&M Consolidated football team beats UANL Monterrey 49-14

It took over an hour for the lightning south of College Station to subside and allow football to take place in the Brazos Valley.

But it only took a drive for the A&M Consolidated Tigers to shake off weather delay rust in a 49-14 rout of Autenticos Tigres, a program from Monterrey, Mexico.

After an opening-drive punt, Consol rattled off five touchdowns in the next six first-half drives to jump to a 35-0 halftime lead.

Consol quarterback Will Hargett connected on three of the touchdowns, hitting wide receiver Wesley Watson for two and wideout Payton Bjork for another.

Running back Keshun Thomas rushed for the Tigers’ opening touchdown of the game on a 7-yard carry. Roderick Taylor scored the second on a 12-yard run with four minutes left in the first quarter.

Bjork tallied his first varsity touchdown by breaking into open space at the 10-yard line and scampering in for the score, completing a 32-yard touchdown catch. Watson showcased his speed on a 52-yard score in the second quarter, burning past the defense on a bubble screen. He reeled in an 8-yard TD catch with one second left in the first half.

Consol extended its lead two minutes into the third quarter on a 19-yard TD run by Thomas, who made a turf-opening cut near the line of scrimmage to spring his score.

Hargett exited the game midway through the third quarter having connected on 16 of 27 passes for 219 yards and the three scores. Watson ended his night with 111 yards on five catches, and Bjork had 75 yards on seven catches.

Thomas ran for a team-high 86 yards and two TDs on 13 carries.

Autenticos scored its first points midway through the fourth quarter on a 7-yard run by quarterback Diego Peña Gonzalez. They followed with a 5-yard TD run by Zebastian Rosales Cuellar with just over a minute to play.

With the first team out, Consol finished its scoring with a 50-yard kickoff return by Carter Frank with 46 seconds left in the game.