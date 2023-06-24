Will Hargett, DJ Darnell and Ellis Myers all had the same feeling after A&M Consolidated’s run at the state 7-on-7 football ended with a 26-13 loss to Round Rock in the Division I championship game Saturday.

While the loss stung, the three Tigers were proud of what Consol had accomplished by winning four games in one day and reaching the finals of the 32-team championship bracket at Veterans Park.

“I’m proud of our team,” Myers said. “We really did good because, I mean, last year we didn’t make it like that, and then the year before we had lost 0-4, so it’s really a blessing that we’re doing better. Now it’s time to go for the offseason and go work harder.”

The Tigers scored twice in the championship game, including a touchdown pass from Hargett to Payton Bjork and a successful one-point conversion pass to Nico Garcia to cut Round Rock’s lead to 20-13 late in the game. But Round Rock answered by marching downfield and effectively putting away the game with a final score.

All four Bryan-College Station schools made it to the main bracket after advancing out of Friday’s pool play, but Consol outlasted them all with its run to the title game.

The Tigers opened the morning with a 38-13 win over Pflugerville Weiss before having to hang on late against San Marcos 20-18. Up by two points following a late San Marcos touchdown, the Tigers stopped the conversion attempt then ran out the clock, getting into a victory formation to end the game.

Next up was a matchup with Buda Johnson, which started its tournament run with a 33-20 win over Bryan. Both Bryan ISD schools suffered first-round knockouts as Rudder ended its first appearance in the event with a tight 13-7 loss to North Crowley.

Consol got a bit vengeance for its crosstown rival Vikings, topping Buda Johnson 28-26 to reach the semifinals. The Tigers then made their way to field 8B to face Arlington Seguin, which had just knocked off College Station 26-13.

Consol didn’t suffer the same fate as the Cougars as Hargett threw four first-half touchdown passes, linking up with Myers, Garcia and twice with Bjork to give Consol a 26-13 lead. Darnell set up the final first-half score with an interception.

“Our defense is really solid,” Hargett said. “Everybody on our defense works together. They just talk with each other, interact with each other, see what this man sees or see what this person sees, and it’s good. Our defense is really good.”

After the break, Hargett found Myers and Keshun Thomas for scores to give Consol a 39-25 win and spot in the championship game. Round Rock, meanwhile, reached the finals with victories over Manvel 26-19, Midlothian Heritage 30-22, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 28-14 and Coppell 32-27.

College Station made a run to the quarterfinals and tied Arlington Seguin at 13 on Arrington Maiden’s TD pass to Jake Peveto early in the second half. But Arlington Seguin scored on its next two possessions and held on to reach the semifinals.

The Cougars started the day with a bang as they picked up a 25-19 win over Willis and five-star quarterback and Florida pledge DJ Lagway. In a 19-19 game, former Bremond standout Braylen Wortham, who moved to College Station this summer, intercepted a Lagway pass in the end zone, and the Cougars then scored on Maiden’s TD pass to Peveto for the game-winning score.

Wortham added another interception to cement the win for the Cougars.

“He is a playmaker, and 7-on-7 is for playmakers,” College Station senior receiver Paden Cashion said. “I expected him to come here, make plays and bring the energy.”

After the win over Willis, College Station bested Hightower 34-27 in the second round to reach the quarterfinals.

Saturday’s action at Veterans park ended the 7-on-7 summer season in Texas, meaning the next time the schools line up, it will be for real. Bryan, Rudder and Consol will open the regular season on Aug. 25 with College Station’s first game on Aug. 26.

“We’re just building chemistry out here, having fun together,” said Cashion, who caught a TD pass in the first half against Arlington Seguin. “Kind of winning and getting that energy just makes us look forward to the energy that we’re going to bring in the season and in pads and an environment like Friday nights with the band playing and everything. I just get excited thinking about it.”

GALLERY: 2023 State 7-on-7 Tournament