A&M Consolidated falls in state 7-on-7 quarterfinals; College Station ousted by champ DeSoto

A&M Consolidated advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division I championship bracket in the state 7-on-7 football tournament at Veterans Park on Saturday, but the Tigers fell one point short of a semifinal bid.

Consol’s day ended with a 20-19 loss to Fort Bend Hightower. The Tigers had a chance to win the game on their final possession, but Hightower intercepted a deep throw to the end zone in the final minute of the second half. Consol failed to convert two extra-point attempts in the first half after Will Hargett’s touchdown passes to Wesley Greaves.

It was Consol’s only loss of the tournament as it finished the event with a 5-1 record.

“Last year, we went 0-4,” Consol running back Keshun Thomas said. “Our chemistry just wasn’t there as it was this year. It was fun balling with my brothers on and off the field. We have a great bond. We go out to eat. We do all of that. But I feel like this right here, it defines how great of team we really are.”

It took triple overtime for Consol to top PSJA North 35-33 in the first round of bracket play.

The Tigers tied the game at 20 on the final play of regulation but didn’t get a chance to attempt the extra point due to a dead-ball unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The teams traded touchdowns in the first two overtimes, setting up one-play, two-point conversion rounds. Hargett connected with Payton Bjork for the Tigers’ try. PSJA North couldn’t complete its two-point attempt, which sent Consol to the second round.

The Tigers handled Colleyville Heritage in round two 40-18.

“Getting to the third round’s great,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “We had some turnovers and mistakes, but our kids fought all the way through. When you don’t get a break like that, it’s a lot of guys cramping and things like that, but they played hard.”

Consol will begin its regular season against Huntsville on Aug. 26 at Tigerland Stadium.

Cougars go 1-1 in bracket play

College Station fell in the second round to DeSoto 38-25. DeSoto went on to win the Division I championship bracket.

The Eagles took a two-score lead with a touchdown on the final play of the first half, and the Cougars couldn’t catch DeSoto in the final 15 minutes. College Station’s Jackson Ingram threw touchdown passes to Paden Cashion and Beau Kortan in the second half, but the Eagles’ athleticism and speed on offense was too much for the Cougars to overcome.

“Obviously, DeSoto’s really talented and made some great fantastic plays,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said. “They’re athletic, a quality football program and [we competed] the whole time through this game. Really, what I told [the team] then is through league play, the [tournaments] battling to get qualified, being able to get into the winners’ bracket, you want to go further for sure, but going down with a fight and a fire in your belly is exactly the way you want to go.”

The Cougars started the day with a 26-12 win over McKinney. They finished the tournament with a 3-2 overall record.

College Station will open the regular season against Lucas Lovejoy on Aug. 27 in the Tom Landry Classic at Allen’s Eagle Stadium.

“We’ve had a lot of transition over the last few months coachingwise but also playerwise,” Pryor said. “We had a number of guys that graduated that have had lots of reps on the field for us for a number of years, and so this has been a great opportunity for those younger players to step into roles, to take ownership, to take some leadership, because frankly we’ve had some pretty good leaders graduate as well. We needed some guys to step into those roles footballwise but also programwise. Love seeing that through 7-on-7.”

