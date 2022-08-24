A&M Consolidated eyes deepest playoff run in a decade with veteran team

Last season, the A&M Consolidated football team came just short of reaching the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2013.

With seven starters back on each side of the ball, including three on each of the lines, the Tigers are hopeful their depth and talent can carry them to their furthest playoff run in almost a decade this fall.

“I think the great thing is we have a lot of depth and a lot of good skill guys coming back, and when you see it with the work we’ve put in this summer, you’re going to see some very big offensive linemen, big defensive linemen,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “We’ve got a good chance to make a great run this year if we stay healthy.”

Fedora said he hopes returning players will be motivated for more after last year’s season-ending 53-50 loss to Crosby in the regional playoffs. Senior receiver Wesley Watson echoed his coach’s sentiment saying the Tigers aren’t satisfied with last year’s results.

“It really left a bad taste in our mouth losing by three points in the third round when we should’ve won,” Watson said. “But overall everyone’s been working hard and just continuing to build off of last season and make a deeper run and win the state championship.”

Optimism is high Consol can achieve its lofty goals this season. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has the Tigers ranked seventh in the state in its Class 5A Division I preseason poll.

On offense, the Tigers bring back sophomore quarterback Will Hargett, who started Consol’s final six games in 2021. He threw for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns.

“As a freshman getting thrown in like that, you wouldn’t expect somebody to take you three rounds in the playoffs,” Fedora said. “He made mistakes. He’ll admit to it, but the great thing is he’s worked hard this summer. He’s started to put more size on and strength, so he’s moving on up now.”

Playmakers abound for the Tigers in the skill positions. Junior running back Keshun Thomas returns after rushing for 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns in just eight games last season. Watson was the team’s leading receiver in 2021 with 35 catches for 675 yards and eight touchdowns.

“The big thing is it shows we can pop a big one at any time,” Fedora said of Thomas and Watson. “They’re both leaders and are going to be out there keeping guys focused and going, but what I like about both of those guys too is it’s like Wesley, if we don’t ever throw the ball to him because they’re double covering him, this and that, he’s not worried about it as long as we get the W. Same thing with Keshun. If we’ve got to throw the ball every play, he’s fine with that, but they’re guys out there that are going to make us [successful].”

At receiver, the Tigers will turn to Payton Bjork, Carter Frank, Albert Garcia and Ellis Myers to fill starting spots. On the offensive line, Consol brings back seniors Daniel Sill, a Texas Tech recruit, Cody Clough and Preston Vaughan.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve got all the skill in the world, you’ve got to be great up front for blocking in the passing game and blocking in the running game,” Fedora said. “I think the big thing is you’ll going to see a lot of size up front.”

On the flip side, the Tigers are deep on the defensive line with starters Joey Lightfoot, Kaizhe Qiu and Hudson House returning. The three linemen combined for 10 sacks last season.

“The strength of our defense is our defensive line probably,” Lightfoot said. “We have a lot of dominance up front, and it makes it easier for our defense. We have three returning starters — me, Kaizhe and Hudson House — so I think that’s going to be a strong point for us this year.”

All-district linebacker Brock Slaydon returns and said Grant Schlinke and Dash Jasperson are expected to see bigger roles alongside him. Senior cornerback Josh Gooden was the district’s defensive newcomer of the year in 2021. Anchoring the Tigers at safety are returning starters Mo Foketi and Trace Meadows.

“This defense could be the top defense in the state, I believe,” Gooden said. “We’ve got a really nice team. A lot of our players are coming back this year with strong chemistry, so I think we’ll look pretty nice.”

Consol faces the likes of Huntsville and Lufkin in nondistrict play. The Tigers step into District 11-5A-I alongside College Station and several Austin-area schools. Texas Football picked Consol to finish second in its district and have a rematch against the Cougars in the Region III final.

“There’s great potential,” Slaydon said. “We have so many guys coming back, and we have a lot guys that love it, just love playing and love to have fun. There’s endless potential for this team.”