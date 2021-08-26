A&M Consolidated eager to kickoff season against Waco University

“Things are starting to get rolling,” Daniel said. “I’m starting to get more confident in the pocket, and I think everybody’s able to listen to me, and I’m able to tell them what to do, and they respect me a lot.”

Having a background at receiver has helped Daniel during the position change, Fedora said, adding that Daniel’s ability to run will be an asset for the Tigers.

“I think the biggest threat he’s going to give everybody ... they put pressure on him, he can get out of the pocket and take off and run,” Fedora said. “He can throw. He can do whatever. He’s been a dual-threat and has done a really great job.”

On defense, Fedora said he’s looking to see improved tackling and better communication in the secondary. Thomas said he’s continued coaching up a younger defensive line and thinks the group as the potential to be special.

“We pride ourselves on being a dominant defense, so we just work hard every day in practice, and the results will show on Friday nights,” Thomas said.

Fedora said he continues to remind his players to take the season one day at a time and he’s been encouraged by individual improvements throughout training camp.