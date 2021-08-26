A&M Consolidated eager to kickoff season against Waco University

A&M Consolidated senior defensive end Jaden Thomas is so ready to start the season that he said he woke up early Sunday morning ready to get to practice Monday knowing the opener was Friday.
The long offseason is over as the Tigers kick off their 2021 campaign at home against Waco University at 7 p.m. Friday at Tigerland Stadium.
“It’s going to be super exciting,” Consol senior quarterback Brodie Daniel said. “We’ve got some things starting to click, so I think we’re going to be ready to show out on Friday and show what we’re able to do.”
Consol beat University 63-13 in its season opener last season. The COVID-19 pandemic shortened University’s 2020 season as the Trojans played only six games and finished 2-4 overall. University has a new coach in Kent Laster, who came from Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas.
“We think on the defensive side of it they’re an even front, and they like to bring different blitzes and things like that, so we’re preparing for that,” Consol coach Lee Fedora said. “On the offensive side of it ... it doesn’t matter what [Laster] did at his last place, he’s got to go with what type of kids he’s got [now] to where are they going to try and run the ball? Are they going to try and throw the ball? We’ve got to be prepared for both.”
The Tigers will be breaking in a new starting quarterback in Daniel, who earned the job after moving from wide receiver this offseason. Daniel said he’s improving with his reads and taking command of the offense.
“Things are starting to get rolling,” Daniel said. “I’m starting to get more confident in the pocket, and I think everybody’s able to listen to me, and I’m able to tell them what to do, and they respect me a lot.”
Having a background at receiver has helped Daniel during the position change, Fedora said, adding that Daniel’s ability to run will be an asset for the Tigers.
“I think the biggest threat he’s going to give everybody ... they put pressure on him, he can get out of the pocket and take off and run,” Fedora said. “He can throw. He can do whatever. He’s been a dual-threat and has done a really great job.”
On defense, Fedora said he’s looking to see improved tackling and better communication in the secondary. Thomas said he’s continued coaching up a younger defensive line and thinks the group as the potential to be special.
“We pride ourselves on being a dominant defense, so we just work hard every day in practice, and the results will show on Friday nights,” Thomas said.
Fedora said he continues to remind his players to take the season one day at a time and he’s been encouraged by individual improvements throughout training camp.
“We want to be 1-0 after Friday, and it’s just going out and being focused,” Fedora said. “I think the one thing our guys have done a great job of is when we’re watching film, we see the mistakes they made, and some of them are already getting it fixed and not making the same mistake twice.”
• NOTES — Tickets for all College Station ISD athletics events can be purchased through ticketspicket.com. Fans can print the ticket from a computer and bring it to the gate to be scanned for entry or download the Ticket Spicket app on a smart phone and show the digital ticket. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.