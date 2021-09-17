A&M Consolidated drops nondistrict finale to Willis 24-17

“I trusted our defense to try and make a stop, because I didn’t want to give them a good area to where they’ve got a field goal kicker that can kick it from deep,” Fedora said of not going for the fourth-and-3. “Then all of a sudden we would’ve been down two scores, so that was the decision.”

Two Tiger fumbles in the third quarter gave Willis short fields and eventually allowed the Wildkats to tie the game at 10 on a 41-yard field goal with 5:23 left in the period. Later, Consol missed a 34-yard field goal wide right, and Willis scored on an 80-yard run on the ensuing play to take a 17-10 lead with 2:19 left in the quarter.

“You think about it ... we only had one play there, because we fumbled the first play [of the drive], and then we fumbled the punt, and we just gave them opportunity after opportunity,” Fedora said. “Those mistakes we made cost us the game.”

Consol responded with a 2-yard touchdown run by Thomas to tie the game at 17 with 11:08 left in the fourth quarter.

Lagway put the Wildkats up for good on the next drive, however, scoring on a 12-yard touchdown run. He only had 55 yards on 17 rushes but was effective on the ground in crucial moments.