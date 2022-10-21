A&M Consolidated dominates Georgetown East View to take outright lead in 11-5A-I

The A&M Consolidated football team won its fifth straight game to take the outright lead in District 11-5A Division I on Friday, topping Georgetown East View 52-7 at Tigerland Stadium.

Consol (7-1, 5-0) dominated the first half, outgaining East View (0-8, 0-5) in yards 259-98.

The Tiger defense did its part, forcing five turnovers and giving Consol’s offense short fields for easy scoring opportunities. Senior defensive back Mo Foketi had three interceptions, and junior linebacker Michael Clark had two.

Both teams opened the game with some untidy play, and together they drew 18 penalties in the first half, four of which negated Consol touchdowns.

But after fumbling away the ball twice in the first three drives, the Tigers began their scoring flurry. Sophomore running back Trey Taylor had a 46-yard touchdown for the first of his two TDs. He finished with a game-high 111 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Sophomore quarterback Will Hargett kept Consol’s foot on the gas, throwing for a TD to push the score to 14-0 with 1:13 in the first quarter. Hargett completed 9 of 17 passes for 139 yards and two TDs.

Junior running back Keshun Thomas scored each of the next two touchdowns for the Tigers on a 5-yard run and a 36-yard catch-and-run. A field goal sandwiched in between gave Consol a 31-0 lead with 5:20 left in the second quarter. Thomas finished with 73 total yards of offense and two TDs.

Taylor closed the half with his second rushing score for a 38-0 halftime lead.

Foketi had his third interception of the game on East View’s opening drive of the second half, and Thomas scored his third TD for a 45-0 lead.

East View coordinated a slow, methodical drive that ended in junior running back Jae’lin Edmondson’s 3-yard TD run the Patriots’ first points of the game with 4:13 remaining in the third quarter.

Both teams proceeded to run the clock down, but with 4:32 left in the fourth quarter, sophomore Michael Thompson scored on a 15-yard run for Consol.

The Tigers will play at College Station (6-2, 4-1) next Friday, while East View will host Pflugerville Hendrickson.