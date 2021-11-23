A&M Consolidated DE Major Shulse back on field after breaking leg in season opener

A&M Consolidated defensive end Major Shulse was only a minute away from wrapping up his first game as a starter in the Tigers’ season-opening 68-7 win over Waco University. But his senior season almost ended before the game clock hit zero.

Shulse fractured the fibula in his left leg, an injury that didn’t require surgery, but he was sidelined for the remainder of the regular season and needed an extensive amount of physical therapy to return in time for the playoffs.

“It was about on the 3-yard line. It was an inside run,” Shulse said of the injury. “I cut inside, and I rolled [my leg], and then one of the offensive linemen stepped on it, and it fractured.”

Consol has helped Shulse make up lost time on the field by extending its postseason run to the third round for the first time since 2016. Shulse has done his part, too, returning for the Tigers (10-2) in their 55-21 bi-district win over Mount Pleasant and playing again last week in their 41-35 area victory over Barbers Hill.

He will get another chance to suit up at 7 p.m. Friday against Crosby (10-2) in the Class 5A Division II regional semifinals at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.