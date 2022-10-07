A&M Consolidated cruises to 41-0 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson on Homecoming

A&M Consolidated handled Pflugerville Hendrickson with ease as the Tigers rolled to a 41-0 win on Homecoming in District 11-5A Division I action Friday night at Tigerland Stadium.

Leading 24-0 at halftime, Consol controlled the clock well on both sides of the ball in the second half. The Tigers mounted a 20-play, 98-yard scoring drive that shaved off 8:29 off the clock. Michael Thompson capped it with a 4-yard touchdown run with 5:10 left in the game to put Consol ahead 38-0.

“That was a big thing we wanted to do was try and use up that clock as much as possible to get away with this game and keep everybody healthy,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said.

Will Hargett completed 20 of 29 passes for 222 yards in three quarters of action, throwing three touchdown passes for the Tigers (5-1, 3-0).

“He did a good job,” Fedora said. “He put the ball around, and we were able to score some points passing and running, and I was proud of how they competed.”

Consol’s Wesley Watson hauled in five catches for 90 yards. Carter Frank had six catches for 38 yards, and Payton Bjork added five catches for 53 yards. Without the services of running back Keshun Thomas, Trey Taylor carried the load for the Tigers on the ground with 93 yards on 13 rushes.

“Everybody was clicking,” Watson said. “We worked hard in practice. It just comes easier in the game whenever we do the things we do and just come out and execute.”

The Tiger defense posted its first shutout of the season. Consol held Hendrickson to 203 yards of offense and forced three turnovers. In the second half, Jaquawn Crawford recovered a fumble for the Tigers, and Jontavious Ballard had an interception at the Consol 2-yard line.

“I thought our D-line did a great job putting pressure on them,” Fedora said.

The Tigers used a poised passing game and an opportune interception return for a TD to build their lead.

Mo Foketi put Consol ahead 3-0 with a 24-yard field goal with 4:58 left in the first quarter. He also had a 41-yard field goal with 42 seconds left in the game.

Hargett hurled touchdown passes of 17 and 13 yards to Watson to give the Tigers a 17-0 lead with 7:01 left in the second quarter. Hargett was 15-of-20 passing for 153 yards in the first half as Consol attacked more through the air.

The Hawks (1-5, 0-3) drove into Tiger territory at the end of the second quarter, but Consol crushed any hopes of a Hendrickson score before the break as linebacker Ashton Jasperson intercepted a pass and returned it 74 yards for a TD with 35 seconds remaining in the first half.

“Coach had put me at middle linebacker just for that play, so we could do man coverage, and I saw the routes coming, and the ball just gets there suddenly, and it’s right in my face,” Jasperson said. “I thought I was going to drop it for a second, and then I was running down the sideline, and I saw the running back coming to get me, and I thought I was fixing to get tackled, but I guess I was faster than I thought, and I outran him. And then I looked back and saw all the maroon, all of the defense running behind me. That was really cool.”

Consol carried its first-half momentum into the final two quarters, but Fedora said he’d like to see the Tigers clean up some penalties. Consol was flagged 10 times for 110 yards.

With the win, Consol remained tied for first place in the district with College Station and Leander Glenn. The Tigers will hit the road next week to face Leander (3-3, 0-3), which lost to Georgetown 70-16 on Friday in Georgetown.

“We’ve got a couple more games left in the season to try and clinch a spot in the playoffs,” Watson said. “Just keep getting better each week.”

• NOTES — Consol defensive end Jordan Cobb and Campbell Gattis were named Homecoming king and queen.