A&M Consolidated controls second half in 28-14 win over Converse Judson

SAN MARCOS – A&M Consolidated’s potent offense stepped out of the fast lane and took the scenic route as the Tigers’ patient running attack led them to a convincing 28-14 win over Class 6A’s 20th-ranked Converse Judson on Friday night at Texas State’s Bobcat Stadium.
“We just played a great opponent, one of the best teams in Texas,” Consol defensive end Jaden Thomas said. “We were the underdogs, but we just showed that we’re one of the best teams in Texas, too.”
The Tigers (3-0) benched their typical up-tempo offense in favor of slowing down the pace and controlling the clock in the second half to pull away with the win. A slew of pivotal fourth-down conversions allowed Consol to continue marching down the field on a pair of third-quarter touchdown drives.
“We wanted to milk the clock as much as we can, but I thought our running game was a great deal in that second half and we took care of the ball and did the things we needed to do,” Consol coach Lee Fedora said.
With the game tied at 7 at half, Consol retook the lead with 8:31 in the third quarter on quarterback Brodie Daniel’s 6-yard touchdown run on an option keeper. Daniel extended the drive by converting on fourth-and-5 at the Judson 27. The Rockets (1-2) stopped the Tigers again, but allowed the drive to continue after jumping offsides before a 29-yard field goal attempt. Daniel scored on the next play.
Later, the Tigers drove 77 yards over 16 plays to knock 5:37 off the clock. A pass interference on fourth-and-12 from the Judson 31 moved the chains, and Keshun Thomas scored on a 4-yard run four plays later to put Consol ahead 21-7 with 56 seconds left in the third quarter.
Consol had 244 rushing yards on 56 attempts with Thomas leading the way with 156 yards on a walloping 32 carries. Daniel executed the speed option well, adding 86 yards on 17 attempts.
“Coach Fedora told us at half that we were going to have to run the ball a lot and that’s what we did. We just kept pounding, pounding, pounding, and that’s what we hurt them on,” Daniel said. “That was a dogfight. Our defense competed their butts off. We competed our butts off. That’s going to be a really good win for us going into the next pre-district game and in district.”
Fedora said Consol’s defense won the game. The Tigers stood tall in the fourth quarter, intercepting a pass at their own 11-yard line with Judson threatening to score. The Rockets’ offense seemed to have little fuel as they mustered just 284 total yards on the night. Consol had eight tackles for loss.
“We won at the line of scrimmage,” Thomas said. “Our front four, we did our jobs, our linebackers came downhill, the corners forced them back inside, the safeties came downhill, and we just did what we do.”
While Consol’s running attack suffocated the Judson defense, the Tigers threw the knockout punch with 2:25 to play as receiver Wyatt McDougal made a one-handed grab with a defender in his face for a 27-yard touchdown, putting the Tigers ahead 28-7.
“That was run-pass-option and [Coach Fedora] told me that if the corner bailed back with him to just keep it and run, but I trust Wyatt and I threw it up to him and he made a hell of a catch,” Daniel said. “That was one of the best catches I’ve ever seen.”
Judson scored on a 1-yard run with 31 seconds left in the game, but was unable to recover an onside kick.
Consol took a 7-0 lead with 5:12 left in the first quarter as Daniel hit Tyler Wright for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Judson tied the game at 7 with 7:17 left in the second quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run from quarterback Michael Burroughs on third-and-goal. The Rockets scored off a costly Consol turnover as Daniel fumbled at the Judson 31 with the Tigers driving well.
The Tigers wrap up non-district action next Friday at home against Willis, which etched its first win of the season Friday, 50-27 over Houston Bellaire. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“It just gets them more focused knowing we have one more pre-district game,” Fedora said. “Willis is a good team, too, so we’ve got to be prepared for that. Our goal is always to go undefeated in pre-district and we’ve got that opportunity now.”