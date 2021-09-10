A&M Consolidated controls second half in 28-14 win over Converse Judson

Later, the Tigers drove 77 yards over 16 plays to knock 5:37 off the clock. A pass interference on fourth-and-12 from the Judson 31 moved the chains, and Keshun Thomas scored on a 4-yard run four plays later to put Consol ahead 21-7 with 56 seconds left in the third quarter.

Consol had 244 rushing yards on 56 attempts with Thomas leading the way with 156 yards on a walloping 32 carries. Daniel executed the speed option well, adding 86 yards on 17 attempts.

“Coach Fedora told us at half that we were going to have to run the ball a lot and that’s what we did. We just kept pounding, pounding, pounding, and that’s what we hurt them on,” Daniel said. “That was a dogfight. Our defense competed their butts off. We competed our butts off. That’s going to be a really good win for us going into the next pre-district game and in district.”

Fedora said Consol’s defense won the game. The Tigers stood tall in the fourth quarter, intercepting a pass at their own 11-yard line with Judson threatening to score. The Rockets’ offense seemed to have little fuel as they mustered just 284 total yards on the night. Consol had eight tackles for loss.