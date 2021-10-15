A&M Consolidated comeback bid vs. Montgomery slips away on final play in 35-28 loss

Washington’s second touchdown run was a one-play drive that started at the Consol 25-yard line after the Tigers had a 7-yard punt into a strong wind.

“We knew going into the game he was the main guy you’ve got to stop and he’s a hard runner,” Fedora said. “There were some times we missed tackles and allowed him to get big plays off of it.”

With Consol senior quarterback Brodie Daniel out due to a head injury, the Tigers turned to freshman Will Hargett to handle duties under center. Hargett was 12 of 18 passing for 192 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He seemed to get comfortable completing screen passes while the Tigers turned to sophomore running back Trey Taylor to lead a run-oriented offensive attack. Taylor had 212 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.

“For a freshman to come in, and in a big game like this, he kept his head up, he did some good things and he made some good plays,” Fedora said of Hargett. “I just tell him, don’t let this affect you. We grow from it, we get better and I think he’s going to do a great job and keep his head up.”

Consol found a rhythm on offense in the second quarter to erase an early two-touchdown deficit and tie the game at 14 at halftime.