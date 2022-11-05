A&M Consolidated and College Station will play Class 5A bi-district football games at home Friday in a pair of 7 p.m. games to open the playoffs. Consol (8-2) will host Seguin (6-4) at Tigerland Stadium, and 10th-ranked College Station (8-2) will play San Antonio Wagner (6-4) at Cougar Stadium.
A&M Consolidated, College Station to open football playoffs at home Friday
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
