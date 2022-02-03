A&M Consolidated, College Station join district north of Austin in 2022-24 UIL realignment

College Station and A&M Consolidated will meet again on the gridiron this fall.
Both schools learned their district fate Thursday morning when the University Interscholastic League announced its biennial realignment for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. The Cougars and Tigers will compete in District 11-5A Division I with six schools just north of Austin — Cedar Park, Georgetown, Georgetown East View, Leander, Leander Glenn and Pflugerville Hendrickson.
“We’re in an area that is a different force,” College Station head coach Steve Huff. “But it’ll be great competition and a very strong district, so that’s always good.”
College Station and Consol haven’t competed in the same football district since 2014-17 as members of 18-5A. College Station spent the last four years in Class 5A Division I and made a state title appearance last season. The Tigers have been in 5A-II with Rudder and reached the regional playoffs in 2021 following a second-place finish in 10-5A-II.
College Station and Consol have competed against each other in all other sports in 5A and will stay with Rudder in 21-5A for the next two years along with Brenham, Montgomery, Montgomery Lake Creek, Magnolia and Magnolia West — a district very similar to their current 19-5A.
Some were surprised that the UIL put Consol and College Station with the teams just north of Austin, including Consol head coach Lee Fedora. The Killeen or Waco area could have been options, especially with Belton, Killeen Shoemaker, Killeen and Killeen Ellison moving down from 6A to 5A-I.
“I’ll be honest, I didn’t,” Fedora said when asked if he expected Consol to join the district centered north of Austin. “But you never know which way you’re going to go until UIL comes out. We heard rumors, possibly we’d go in a Killeen district and all this stuff, but this is where we ended up.”
For College Station, it’s a big turnaround from playing Houston-based teams and Lufkin. The Cougars also get out of a tough Region II and move to Region III. College Station survived the Region II gauntlet during the playoffs last season, beating top-ranked Denton Ryan, No. 5 Frisco Lone Star and Frisco Wakeland to advance to its first state title game since winning the 5A-II crown in 2017.
“The thing about Region II is the fact that all the way through it’s just like a pounding,” Huff said. “You turn around and you get into Region III, your thought process is going to be the same. We’re still going to have to play great football to get anywhere.”
Cedar Park and Georgetown are coming off deep playoff runs and will be top contenders next season for the 11-5A-I title with Consol and College Station. But there is one matchup in particular that College Station residents will have circled on the calendar.
“I think it’ll be good, especially for the kids,” Huff said about facing Consol. “... Most of the kids know each other well, so that part of it is always good. But when you look at the big picture, it’s a district game, so there’s a lot more to it than just a rivalry.”
Fedora added: “I think the stadiums are going to be packed to capacity for it all.”
Rudder, which made its first playoff appearance in school history last year, remains in 10-5A-II with Huntsville, Montgomery, Montgomery Lake Creek and Lamar Consolidated. That district drops Consol and Houston Fulshear for Brenham and Richmond Randle, which will play its first year of varsity football in 2022. Brenham moves in from 13-5A-II and has made bi-district runs the last two years but is still looking for a new head coach with Eliot Allen now at Bastrop.
Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said the Cubs and Lions will be good additions to 10-5A-II and maintains that the race for a playoff spot will still be tight.
“It’s pretty much the same,” Ezar said of the district. “I think you’ve got to look at Huntsville and of course Montgomery since they were the district champs this year. Lake Creek will be better this year, so hopefully we can still compete to get in the playoffs.”
Volleyball and basketball teams for Rudder, Consol and College Station will add Montgomery and Lake Creek to their district schedules, knocking off Waller, Katy Paetow and Katy Jordan. Moving to an eight-team district also opens space for schools when deciding schedules, College Station girls basketball coach DeAnna Doles said.
“You’re adding two amazing programs to our district, two amazing coaches, which is what I’m excited about,” Doles said. “[It’s] just increasing our competition. It’s going to be fun to add those teams.”
The Lady Cougars clinched the 19-5A girls basketball title earlier this week, and Doles said they could see one of the Montgomery schools in the regional quarterfinals if they advance that far. Montgomery and Lake Creek are in first and third place, respectively, in 20-5A. Both programs beat 22nd-ranked Kingwood Park last week.
Bryan gets new home
The Bryan football team will rack up the miles on bus rides this fall. The Vikings will stay in District 12-6A for all sports but will get three new opponents in Hutto, Pflugerville Weiss and Waco Midway. Copperas Cove, Killeen Harker Heights and Temple also remain in 12-6A.
“It’s pretty diverse when you go from 100 miles to Weiss, 100 miles up to Midway and 120 miles to Cove,” Bryan football coach Ross Rogers said. “You get to see a different highway. Last year, we saw the same highway going the same way every game.”
Rogers is retiring at the end of the school year, handing the torch to Ricky Tullos, who has been at Pearland the past four seasons. Tullos won a 5A-I state title with Richmond George Ranch in 2015 and led Pearland to a 23-6A title in his first year with a 10-1 record.
Bryan will need that kind of turnaround to beat Weiss, which won 11-5A-I last year, and Harker Heights, which went 9-2 to take second place in 12-6A. Hutto and Waco Midway struggled last season but will continue to get better, Rogers said.
Tullos also expects plenty of challenging matchups come district season.
“I’ve been at some places and all the districts before that I feel like everyone has been really challenging with a lot of quality opponents, and I feel no different about this one,” Tullos said. “This one is top notch. I think from top to bottom it’s week in and week out.”