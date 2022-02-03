A&M Consolidated, College Station join district north of Austin in 2022-24 UIL realignment

Some were surprised that the UIL put Consol and College Station with the teams just north of Austin, including Consol head coach Lee Fedora. The Killeen or Waco area could have been options, especially with Belton, Killeen Shoemaker, Killeen and Killeen Ellison moving down from 6A to 5A-I.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t,” Fedora said when asked if he expected Consol to join the district centered north of Austin. “But you never know which way you’re going to go until UIL comes out. We heard rumors, possibly we’d go in a Killeen district and all this stuff, but this is where we ended up.”

For College Station, it’s a big turnaround from playing Houston-based teams and Lufkin. The Cougars also get out of a tough Region II and move to Region III. College Station survived the Region II gauntlet during the playoffs last season, beating top-ranked Denton Ryan, No. 5 Frisco Lone Star and Frisco Wakeland to advance to its first state title game since winning the 5A-II crown in 2017.

“The thing about Region II is the fact that all the way through it’s just like a pounding,” Huff said. “You turn around and you get into Region III, your thought process is going to be the same. We’re still going to have to play great football to get anywhere.”