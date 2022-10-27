A&M Consolidated-College Station headline exciting Week 10 high school football slate

It’s finally here.

The game that seemingly everyone in Bryan-College Station had circled on the calendar since the schedules were announced is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium as A&M Consolidated and College Station will square off on the gridiron for the first time since 2017.

That’s not the only reason to be excited about Week 10 as district titles are on the line for a few teams in the Brazos Valley.

THREE GAMES TO WATCH

1. Consol at College Station, 7 p.m. Friday

On Tuesday afternoon only 500 tickets were left. By Thursday morning, it was officially a sellout.

College Station (6-2, 4-1) and Consol (7-1, 5-0) will meet for just the fifth time Friday with District 11-5A Division I title implications. The Tigers are 11-point favorites by the "Harris Ratings," but anything can happen in a rivalry game. And with rain in the forecast, points may be at a premium.

Both teams also have several standouts on defense. College Station is full of playmakers including cornerback A.J. Tisdell, linebackers’ Kolton Griswold, Chantz Johnson and defensive lineman Korbin Johnson, while linebacker Brock Slaydon, safety Mo Foketi and defensive linemen Joey Lightfoot, Kaiser Qiu, Hudson House, Diego Cardenas and Paxson Berkey help lead Consol’s defense.

This one has the chance to turn into a nail-biting, low-scoring affair.

• Prediction: Consol 17-14

2. Cameron at Franklin, 7:30 p.m. Friday

After taking care of business against then 10th-ranked Lorena 49-35 last week, Franklin has to turn around and get ready for sixth-ranked Cameron in the stacked District 11-3A Division I.

The Yoemen and Lions are both 4-0 in district with two games remaining, and both have potent offenses.

Cameron quarterback Braylan Drake has thrown for 1,619 yards and 19 touchdowns. His favorite target has been wide receiver Trayjen Wilcox, who leads the Yoemen with 38 receptions for 547 yards.

Franklin’s go-to playmaker on offense has been running back and Baylor recruit Bryson Washington. Last week, Washington rushed for 308 yards and six touchdowns.

• Prediction: Franklin 42-35

3. Waco Connally at Madisonville, 7 p.m. Friday

It’s another de-facto district title matchup when Madisonville and Waco Connally take the field Friday night.

The Mustangs and Cadets are both 2-0 in District 11-4A Division II’s five-team district.

Waco Connally gets the job done via the ground game. The Cadets’ leading rusher is Kiefer Sibley, who has 1,542 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Mustangs have done things by committee on offense. Running backs’ Blessings Ngene, Phillip Green and Jyrin Burns have all rushed for over 400 yards and have each found the end zone six times. Through the air, Lorenzo Johnson is the team’s leading receiver with 24 receptions for 502 yards and seven touchdowns.

It’s not going to be easy for the Mustangs, but on Senior Night at Mustang Stadium, they’re going to make sure they leave it all on the field as they try to grab a piece of the district title.

• Prediction: Madisonville 27-24

