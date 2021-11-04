A&M Consolidated, College Station expected to be in 5A-I for football in next realignment

A&M Consolidated and College Station high schools are both expected to be in Class 5A for all sports and in Division I for football in the next UIL biennial realignment for 2022-24, which will be released Feb. 1, 2022.

Officials from College Station ISD submitted the two schools’ current enrollment numbers on Thursday morning for the UIL’s enrollment snapshot. College Station submitted an enrollment of 2,109 with Consol sending in 2,106.

Schools had to submit enrollments between Oct. 29 and Nov. 5. In the 2020-22 UIL realignment, 5A-I was comprised of 129 schools ranging in enrollment from 1,922 to 2,219 students. There were 122 schools in 5A-II with enrollments between 1,230 and 1,921 students.

These numbers, and proximity, will likely put the two schools in the same district for football for the first time since 2017. The Cougars have played in 5A-I for the last four years and the Tigers in 5A-II during that span. College Station and Consol have been in the same district in all other sports during that time. The Cougars hold a 4-0 edge over the Tigers all-time in football with the two schools opting not to face each other in a nondistrict game the last four seasons.