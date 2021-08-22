A&M Consolidated, College Station, Allen Academy breaking in new turf as season approaches

“I’m glad we finally got that done,” Fedora said of the new midfield logo. “When I got here, it wasn’t done and I never understood why they didn’t have ‘ACM’ in the middle and that was one of the things I wanted to put in there. It’s great to go back to what it used to be.”

More facility renovations could be on the way at Consol. In July, the school board called on a $83.1 million bond that will be voted on this November, which is set to allocate just over $5 million to renovate the field house, press box and sound system at Tigerland Stadium.

Allen Academy spent the summer renovating more than its football field. Not only did the Rams install new turf, but upgrades were made in the gym, too.

A new playing surface was put in beginning in late July with construction lasting almost four weeks. Round Rock’s RS3 Turf, which is owned by Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan and his son Reid, installed the new playing surface. New LED lights were also added to Baker Field.

“It was a busy summer with a lot going on with the gym and the field, but we’re very pleased with the project that everything came together just in time to start the season,” Allen head football coach and athletic director Adrian Adams said.